After 17 seasons and part of another at the varsity level, Bland County Bears girls’ basketball coach Jason Lambert has decided to put away his sneakers and hang up his whistle. Lambert announced his retirement as head coach last Tuesday while meeting with his players at Bland County High School.

“This is certainly a bittersweet day for me,” Lambert stated on a Facebook post last Tuesday. “It has been, and always will be more than coaching to me. I have watched many girls turn into successful women, wives, and mothers. To the girls that played for me over the years, thank you so much for allowing me to be your coach. I know we might not always see eye to eye but I want you to know that I will always have your back and will support you no matter what.”

After several years of coaching at the middle school and junior varsity levels, Lambert took over the varsity program near the end of the 2005-06 season, a campaign in which the Bears were co-champions of the MED with Narrows. They went on to win the MED tournament that season with a 53-39 win over Narrows.

Lambert’s best seasons came during a very impressive three-year run to the state tournament. The 2007-08 group advanced as far as the Group A, Division 1 state semifinals before losing to Franklin 72-42 and during the 2008-09 season, the Bears were Region C champions following a 55-35 win over Narrows before eventually losing in the state championship game to Buffalo Gap 50-40.

The 2009-10 Bears were again district co-champions with Narrows before winning the MED tournament 72-36 over Fort Chiswell. Another Region C championship followed with a 46-45 win over Narrows before the season ended in the state quarterfinals with a loss to Ervinton 66-46.

That string of success might be one that coaches in larger school systems grow accustomed to on a regular basis. For one of the smallest schools in the entire state, the success those players, coaches, parents, and fans enjoyed was monumental and may never be duplicated.

“Coaching will always have a special place in my heart but it is time for another adventure,” Lambert stated. “To the game, thank you will never be enough for everything you’ve given me. I tell people all the time that I’ve lost more sleep worrying about other peoples kids tan I ever did my own. But now, it’s on to new adventures. My last play has been played with a W.”

Lambert coached two 1,000-point scorers during his time with the Bears as Kendell Stuart went past the mark in the 2006-07 season, ending her career with 1,231 points. During the 2008-09 season, Laurel Hankins also eclipsed the mark and finished her career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,616 points.

“They have always said a good coach can change a game but a great coach can change a life,” stated Malee Lambert, who played for her father for four years on varsity. “I had the opportunity to play for you for four years. Being a coach’s kid has its downfalls but what I would do for five more minutes being your player. I fell in love with the game because of you. I watched how you dedicated, sacrificed, and devoted your time and energy to it. You have left a legacy and I’m so proud of you Daddy.”