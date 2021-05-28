Smyth Memorial Day program, parade planned to honor those lost

A special community Memorial Day program will take place at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre this Sunday, May 30, at 3 p.m.

Hosted by the town of Marion, the program will include special remarks and music, including the National Anthem and a patriotic medley by the Tabernacle Kids of Freedom Tabernacle Church.

Allen Kelly, who has helped launch the Caring for Our Community (CFOF) project in Marion, will serve as the program’s guest speaker. Kelly, a Lee County native, retired to Marion from Texas. CFOF is hosting volunteer service workdays in June to help individuals and the community. CFOF is uniting churches, service organizations, the VFW, Emory & Henry College students and other groups in the effort.

The Memorial Day program will honor the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military. It will include Wayne Moore, a U.S. Navy World War II veteran leading the Pledge of Allegiance and a flag ceremony led by the Boy Scouts of America.

Admission is free to this community ceremony.

On Memorial Day, the town will host a parade at 10 a.m. The parade lineup is open to interested participants and will begin at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

Marion Mayor David Helms urges veterans from throughout the region to attend and community members to attend and show their support for those men and women who serve.