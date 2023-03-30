A day after Charlie, a 22-year-old Standardbred horse, was reported stolen, his body was recovered near the owners’ property.

Charlie had been a birthday present to Kambrianna Tucker, given to her in December by her aunt Tara Clontz and Amanda Smith.

Kambrianna’s mother, Michele, said her daughter was a lifelong horse lover, having fallen in love with her first one before she even turned 2.

She and Charlie “had a bond that was unbelievable, as well as heartwarming,” Michele said. “He knew he was hers, and she knew she was his.”

Charlie was reported stolen on March 17 and his body was located the next day.

Luke Newscome of Floyd County Animal Control was one of the first to get involved and start the paperwork for reporting a horse theft, Michele said.

Several community members helped in the search for Charlies, including Clontz, who is experienced with horse tracking, Michele said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom helped in the search and requested any camera footage from nearby businesses that could provide answers. Michael Poff used a low-flying drone to actually locate Charlie’s body in a creek at the bottom of a nearby hill.

Charlie “put up a fight,” Michele said. She noted that the horse started slipping on the hill because of his shoes, adding that the thief “let go from what we could see, but Charlie flipped down the bank and got wedged [against] a rock in the creek.”

Michele said whoever tried to take Charlie left behind a number of items, including a lead rope that didn’t belong to her or her daughter.

The saga of Charlie and Kambrianna was shared online, getting traction nationally and internationally. In particular, it captured the attention of Chasing Rainbows Rescue and Sanctuary in Pennsylvania. The nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes horses offered to give Kambrianna a new horse – Becket – when she’s ready for it.

Becket is an 18-year-old Standardbred rescued from a kill pen after being abused, according to a member of the nonprofit group, which came across the story of Charlie online.

Before Becket can arrive, the family needs to install fencing closer to their home for a field and install cameras. A fundraiser on GoFundMe has raised about $250 to help with construction and transportation costs.

Michele said Kambrianna is still grieving the loss of Charlie and keeps some reminder of him close, including one of his shoes.

Kambrianna was “in heaven” with the offer of Becket and the outpouring of community support, despite the circumstances, Michele said.