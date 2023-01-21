Beginning beekeepers’ class is coming up

If you are new to beekeeping or perhaps you are curious about starting a bee colony of your own, you really should consider attending the annual beekeeping class next Saturday in Abingdon. The class, which is led by Washington County Extension Agent Phil Blevins, will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, 1 Partnership Circle, Abingdon, and will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Beekeeping is not unlike any other aspect of farming. None of it is easy and the less you know, the more mistakes you’ll bumble into… pardon the pun. The more mistakes you make, the more expensive farming gets; beekeeping is no different. The more you know, the farther you can go.

Topics include: Honeybee Biology, Equipment Needed, Where and How to Get Bees, Locating the Apiary, Honeybee Pests and Diseases, Seasonal Management, and Integrated Pest Management.

Participants will be given a Beekeeping Basics booklet, a certificate of completion, and membership in the Highlands Beekeepers Association. The cost of the class is $35 (or $20 for students with a valid ID) and is limited to 100 participants. The registration fee includes snacks. Lunch is on your own with several options within easy driving distance.

Preregistration is highly recommended and to do so you can visit the Highland Beekeeper Association website and select the “education” button (www.highlandsbeekeepers.com/education.html). You can also register by mail by sending the following information to the Washington County Extension Office, 234 W. Valley St., Suite B, Abingdon, VA 24210:

Name;

Mailing Address;

City, State and Zip Code;

Phone and Email.

Please enclose a check payable to “Highland Beekeeping Association” for $35. (Students: please register, then pay at the door.) You may pay by credit card at the door. Also include information on whether you currently have colonies and, if so, how many you own.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Upcoming EventsJan. 24—VFGC Winter Conference, Wytheville.

Feb. 10—Last day to wean calves for March VQA Sale.

Feb. 17—Deadline to consign calves to March VQA Sale.

March 21—VQA Sale.

March 27—VQA Steer Take Up.

March 29—VQA Heifer Take Up.

July 11—VQA Sale.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.