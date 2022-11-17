Church Notes

SHOEBOX COLLECTION WEEK. Marion Baptist Church is again serving as a regional collection site for Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. They may be delivered at the church on North Main Street today, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 20, shoeboxes will be accepted from 2-6 p.m.

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERVICE. A Community Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins. Mike Sage is the host pastor, while Pastor Justin Hall of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church will deliver the message. A special offering will be taken for "Hadassah Home," a homeless housing ministry for women and children at its new location in Atkins (665 Rocky Hollow Rd). Hadassah Home has been housing about eight women and eight children.

CHRISTMAS MUSICAL. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., a free Christmas program will be held at the Wytheville SDA Church, 1600 Chapman Road, Wytheville. Many members of the church along with students and teachers from The Institute for Practical Living will participate. Immediately following the program, there will be a reception in the church fellowship hall.

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For December, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.