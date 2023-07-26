CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m., the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road, will host its next free plant-based cooking school. The theme this year is “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” The menu theme for this meal will be “Oriental Lunch Time.” Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. Antoinette Martin will instruct participants on natural probiotics. All are welcome. For more information, call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

CHURCH

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church, at 115 S. Church St. in Marion, is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 1. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS MUSIC IN THE PARK. The concert series, Music in the Park, at Hungry Mother State Park will continue through Sept. 1 on Fridays from 7-8 p.m. This year’s lineup of local entertainers includes: July 28: Ryan Ward; Aug. 4: Morrison and Perkins; Aug. 11: Pointer Brothers; Aug. 18: Ash Devine; Aug. 25: Josh and Maria; and Sept. 1: Valley Grass. Attendees should bring a chair or a blanket to the Gazebo at Lakeview Lawn as there is very little seating. The alternative location in case of bad weather is Picnic Shelter 2. The concert is free, but donations to the Friends of Hungry Mother are encouraged during the show. Standard parking fees apply.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY. The Smyth County Moose Lodge is hosting Christmas in July Bazaar & Car Show on Saturday, July 29, with the bazaar from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The car show starts at 10 a.m. All proceeds will help provide Christmas for underprivileged children.

SALTVILLE GIVES BACK. Saltville Gives Back Back-to-School Bash will take place Saturday, July 29, starting at 6 p.m. at the wave pool with free admission. Free back-to-school supplies will be available for children and teens from the Saltville and Rich Valley areas. Children must be present to receive supplies, which are only available on the day of the event on a first-come first-serve basis. A parent or guardian must remain at the pool with children 11 and younger. In case of rain, supplies will be distributed at Friends Community Church.

BABY & FAMILY EXPO. The seventh Baby & Family Expo will be held Saturday, July 29, at YWCA NETN and SWVA, 106 State Street, Bristol, Tenn., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission will be given to moms, dads, grandparents, and caregivers to check out services and products. Goodie bags will be offered to the first 200 attendees to the “one-stop” event for a variety of information and regional resources. Come prepared to shop for specialty and unique items for the whole family, place a bid for items at the silent auction, and obtain information and resources on activities and resources for children of all ages. For information on the Baby & Family Expo, or an exhibitor/vendor application, contact Appalachian Promise Alliance at lily@appalachianpromise.org or samantha@appalachianpromise.org.

LIVING HISTORY WEEKEND. Fairview Farm and Homestead in Abingdon will host its Living History Weekend July 29-30 and is seeking vendors for the event. The weekend will feature historical reenactments, tours of Fairview’s historic cabin featured on the hit TV show “Barnwood Builders,” and vendor shopping. All vendor spaces are 10’x10’ and are $10. Payment will be accepted at the event upon vendor set up. All vendors are welcome. To reserve a vendor space, contact Anna Buchanan at williamsannamarie5@gmail.com.

CHILHOWIE MUSIC IN THE PARK. These free concerts presented by the Town of Chilhowie will feature Shooter Band on Aug. 12, and P.F. Flyers on Oct. 7. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. During the Apple Festival, on Sept. 23 at the farmers market, South 40 will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Soul Sandwich will play from 2-4 p.m. Bring a chair. A food truck is usually on site.

MADE WHOLE MARKET. On Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1-3:30p.m., a Made Whole Market will be held at 265 Echo Valley Road in Wytheville. This indoor market focused on whole health and wellness features a food bank, pick-your-price yard sale, fresh bread, other food and additional items. A featured presentation on how to better motivate and hold your child accountable for homework, chores and more will be held at 2 p.m. Text Victoria Diaz at 860-416-4016 for more details.

9-11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY. The Town of Marion will hold a ceremony on Sept. 11 at the Marion Fire Hall to honor and remember those first-responders who answered the call that day. Members of area fire, EMS and police departments are invited to post in front of the 9-11 Memorial beginning at 8 a.m., with tolling of a bell to mark significant points along the timeline of that day. The program will close at noon with a formal program, including the traditional Tolling of the Bell ceremony to honor all fallen firefighters.

FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS. Marion will mark National Fallen Firefighters Week with a special ceremony on Monday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. in front of Town Hall. Crosses with American flags will be placed to commemorate the two Smyth County firefighters who perished in the line of duty. Earl Morphew of the Chilhowie Fire Department and Charles “Dog” Woods of the Adwolfe Fire Department will be honored posthumously at the program.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.