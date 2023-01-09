Bland County 4-H Club of the Week named

Miss Cox’s fourth grade has been chosen for 4-H Club of the Week honors. Officers leading the club are Makayla Bradshaw, president; Landon Robbins, vice president; Desiree England, secretary; Hannah Linkous, treasurer; Leah Boyer, reporter; Ava Hedrick and Gavin Minnick, pledge leaders.
Participants of the Pumpkin Decorating Contest were Leah Boyer, Leighton Fisher, and Caitlynn Thompson. Winners were Leighton, 2nd place; Caitlynn, 3rd place; and Leah, honorable mention.
Outstanding 4-H members chosen were Hannah Linkous, Leah Boyer, and Lilly Walker.
Character Counts awardees were Hannah Linkous, trustworthiness and Parker Jones, respect.
Members who contributed to the Bland Ministry Center service project were Leah Boyer, Jimmy Hecker, Hannah Linkous, Ella Pruett, Emily Taylor, and Lilly Walker.
All members completed a speech during their November club meeting. Classroom winners were Makayla Bradshaw and Desiree England. They both competed at the county contest.
Fourth grade student curriculum includes “Introduction to 4-H” and “Agriculture.”