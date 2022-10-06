SOL results reveal science losses in Smyth schools

Standards of Learning results in Smyth County schools show both gains and losses in English, math and science this year compared to the year before the pandemic hit.

Science scores have especially taken a hit in several schools since 2019. Nine of the county’s 14 schools scored below passing level in science this year.

SOL scoring was waved in 2020 and 2021 due to school closings and distance learning during the height of COVID-19.

School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carter is proud of how school staff stepped up during the pandemic and resumed normal operations this year.

“As we have transitioned from the restrictions due to the pandemic, our staff has worked diligently to address instructional loss as well as social-emotional concerns of our students,” said Carter. “All Smyth County Schools are fully accredited and we have seen gains in many schools in English and mathematics. While we still have room for growth, we are very proud of the efforts our students, staff, and families have made.”

Passing rates took a huge dive in most schools this year compared to 2019 but were above passing in all but two schools over a three-year average. Oak Point and Sugar Grove elementary schools both fell below passing this year and over a three-year average. Both schools scored above average in English and math but fell short in science.

Chronic absenteeism in the schools during the 2021-22 year ranged from 14.29% at Rich Valley Elementary to 30.24% at Marion Senior High School.

Dropout rates were recorded for the Class of 2022 at 5.92% at Marion Senior High School, 1.56% at Northwood and 0% at Chilhowie.

Graduation rates were 99% at Chilhowie, 98.4% at Northwood and 91.4% at Marion.

For detailed information, visit https://schoolquality.virginia.gov/ at the Virginia Department of Education website.