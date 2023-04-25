We are talking about the necessity of man’s involvement with God answering prayers or giving miracles. Even if you have been called of God to ministry, He goes before you to make the way. If you allow him to lead, he goes before and chooses the path for you to follow and to show you where he wants you to serve. If you are somewhere that God did not send you, get out before you hurt yourself or others. If you are not called to be a pastor, then get out. You are in the way of one that is truly called.

God usually wants your participation in you receiving your request, miracle, or your calling.

The three Hebrew boys got their miracle in the furnace.

Daniel got his in the Lion’s den, but first he must defy the King.

Noah found his in a boat, but first he had to build it.

Jesus on the Cross, but first he had to make a choice.

Let’s read Joshua 6 starting at verse one and see how God used people to bring to pass a great miracle.

It is now forty years since Israel has been at the river, looking across at the walled city of Jericho. According to our standards, Jericho was not a metropolis seeing as it was only about one and one-half miles around the perimeter. But in the day, it was massive.

Remember that forty years ago God had already told Israel that they were to possess the land. Here is where their answer to a promise required action on their part.

God gave them marching orders and a plan to take the city. All those who carried weapons of war were to go first. The seven priests with rams’ horns were next and then the ark of the covenant. After that the rest of the people.

Their journey around the city had to be extended away from the wall far enough to be safe from the archers on the wall. That would mean that they were walking a little more than two miles to encompass the city.

Here is where I want to show you how God used the people to bring down the walls. Walls that had protected them against other enemies.

We do not know how many abreast that they walked but I can easily imagine it was not single file.

Forgive me but this is where my imagination takes over. What made the walls come down. Remember that God had this planned when He ordered the march. I can see that with all those feet pounding around the city that the earth shook beneath their feet. Every day for six days. Then seven times on the last day. Their marching was preparing the ground to fall beneath the massive walls. The last straw was the multitude shouting with a LOUD voice and the process was complete. The walls came down and Israel went in. The first step to claiming the land that was promised them was now history.

It is not my imagination that Israel was victorious because they acted on God’s word. Because they learned to act upon God’s word, the victories kept coming.