Miss Hall’s seventh grade, fourth period class has been chosen for 4-H Club of the Week honors. Officers leading the club are Chloe Sandlin, president; Alex Creasy, vice president; Dillon Hall, secretary; Dalton Coleman, treasurer; Andrew Creasy, reporter; Kameron Thompson and Maddison Wyrick, pledge leaders.

Outstanding 4-H members chosen were Joshua Wilcox, Dillon Hall, Dakota Thomas, and Chloe Sandlin.

Public speaking classroom winners were Lilly Adkins, Bella Roberts, and Joshua Wilcox. Lilly, Bella, and Joshua competed at the County Public Speaking Contest held at Bland Elementary School. Joshua was the trophy winner for seventh grade.

Dillon Hall donated to the Bland Ministry Center’s 4-H service project. All participants received 4-H All Star points for their donations.

Seventh grade club members are studying “Know Your County” and will be participating in a mock trial at the courthouse.