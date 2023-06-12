BASEBALL
GAME RESULTS—
Tuesday June 6
2023 Class 1 state tournament
Quarterfinals
Lebanon 16, Narrows 0 (5)
Auburn 7. Chilhowie 2
Middlesex 3, Riverheads 1
Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5
Friday June 9 At Salem Memorial Stadium, Salem Semifinals
Lebanon 4, Middlesex 1
Auburn 5, Lancaster 0
Saturday June 10 Championship final
Lebanon 7, Auburn 0
*Lebanon wins 2nd championship in three years
*Lebanon pitcher throws mo-hitter
*Auburn denied 4th championship in last six seasons
SOFTBALL GAME RESULTS— Tuesday June 6 2023 Class 1 state tournament Quarterfinals
Auburn 4, Eastside 1
Rye Cove 11, Grayson County 1 (6)
Lunenburg Central 7, Chincoteague 0
Buffalo Gap 7, Rappahannock 4
Friday June 9 At Botetourt Sports Complex, Troutville Semifinals
Rye Cove 4, Lunenburg Central 1(11)
Auburn 1, Buffalo Gap 0
Saturday June 10 Championship final
Auburn 1, Rye Cove 0
*Auburn wins 4th straight Class 1 championship
GIRLS SOCCER
GAME RESULTS— Tuesday June 6 2023 Class 1 state tournament Quarterfinals
Eastern Montgomery 1, Lebanon 0 (forfeit)
Auburn 1, Honaker (forfeit)
Northampton 10, Altavista 0
Riverheads 5, Westmoreland 0
Friday June 9 At Salem HS, Salem Semifinals
Auburn 2, Riverheads 1
Eastern Montgomery 9, Northampton 0
Saturday June 10 Championship final
Eastern Montgomery 2, Auburn 1
*Eastern Montgomery wins 3rd straight Class 1 championship
TRACK & FIELD
MEET RESULTS— Friday/Saturday June 2/3 At James Madison University, Harrisonburg Class 1state championships BOYS TEAM SCORES:
Lancaster 80½, Middlesex 61, PH-Glade Spring 49, Grundy 44, Central Lunenburg 37, Northumberland 34, Riverheads 34, Franklin 28, Auburn 28, Mathews 25, John I. Burton 24, West Point 24, Parry McCluer 20, Giles 19, George Wythe 17, Castlewood 15, Northampton 14, Altavista 13, Eastern Montgomery 13, Sussex Central 12½, Narrows 12, Galileo 12, Twin Springs 8. Rappahannock 6, Lebanon 6, Rappahannock County 5, Carver Academy 5, Chilhowie 4, Highland 3, Buffalo Gap 3, Fort Chiswell 3, Rural Retreat 2, Thomas Walker 1, Rye Cove 1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
Auburn 70, Northampton 66½, Cumberland 59, PH-Glade Spring 39, Chilhowie 35, Grundy 27, Middlesex 27, Galileo 25, Giles 24, Rural Retreat 22½, Westmoreland 22, Lancaster 21, Riverheads 19½, Mathews 17, Northumberland 16, Surry County 16, Central Lunenburg 15, Eastside 14, Eastern Montgomery 13, Grayson County 13, Altavista 13, Castlewood 12, King & Queen 11, Galax 10, West Point 9. George Wythe 8, Fort Chiswell 7½, Honaker 6, Narrows 5, Parry McCluer 5, Rye Cove 4, John I. Burton 3, Thomas Walker 2, Bath County 2, Sussex Central 2, Council 2.
*Auburn girls win 2nd state title in a row.