3 Bedroom Home in Bastian - $55,000

3 BR 2 BA single wide home on two level lots totaling almost an acre in Green Acres Subdivision in Bastian, VA. Very nice covered front porch and two outbuildings for storage. Newer heat pump along with a wall mounted propane heater for additional heat source. Oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator included. This home is in great condition and move in ready. Great starter or investment/rental property. Golf course nearby and there is also plenty of access points to the Jefferson National Forest off of Grapefield Rd.