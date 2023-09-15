Welcome to 308 Cline Drive, a magnificent real estate gem just outside Tazewell, VA. This stunning property offers luxurious living, breathtaking views, and ample space. With an in-ground pool, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, updated granite countertops in 5,292 sq ft, and more, this home exudes comfort and elegance. Nestled on 5.474 acres, it provides a perfect balance of privacy and convenience. The property features a large metal building with versatile space for hobbies or storage, as well as a 3-stall barn. A small orchard and garden spot add to its charm. Enjoy the peace and serenity of the rural setting while being moments away from town amenities, shops, and dining options. With picturesque views of the mountains and Town of Tazewell, this prime location offers easy access to everything you need. Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable property. Shown only to qualified buyers. Call today to schedule your showing!