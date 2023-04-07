Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road is excited to announce applications are now open for the 3rd Artist-In-Residence program for heritage musicians that reside in the Southwest Virginia region.

The Artist-In-Residence program gives local musicians a way to become an ambassador for heritage music through participating in events and educational workshops. This initiative is a year-long commitment, with a financial stipend, for the selected artist. The artist will attend various events, participate in educational opportunities, and be required to produce an original piece of music or new performance of an existing traditional piece of music for The Crooked Road use.

Musicians that specialize in a heritage music genre and live in the following counties and cities of the Southwest Virginia region are encouraged to apply: Bland, Bristol, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Galax, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Norton, Patrick, Pulaski, Radford, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, Wythe.

The application can be found on The Crooked Road’s website under “About Us-Jobs & RFPs”. Interested parties can also contact The Crooked Road office directly for a copy of the application. Applications will be accepted through May 15, 2023.

About Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road (TCR)

The Crooked Road is a 330 mile driving trail through the mountains of Southwest Virginia that connects nine Major Venues and over 60 Affiliated Venues and Festivals that visitors can enjoy every day of the year. Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road is also a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization founded in 2004 whose mission is to support economic development in Southwest Virginia by promoting this region’s rich heritage of traditional music.

The Crooked Road office is located at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace in Abingdon, VA. General information can be found at The Crooked Road website, www.thecrookedroadva.com, by email at info@thecrookedroad.org or by calling (276) 492-2400, ext. 2409. Southwest Virginia visitation information can be found at www.myswva.org.