24+ ac and a 2016 SWMH with 3BR and 2 full Baths. Beautiful Mountain setting in Elk Creek with amazing mountain views and multiple other building sites. The home itself is very warm and comfortable with 1300sqft, an open floor plan, separate laundry room, nice walk-in pantry, plus a walk-in closet in the Master BR. Multiple sources allow for very efficient heating and cooling, such as a heat pump, propane monitor, and electric furnace. Outside you will find newer fencing surrounding @18ac of the 24+. There is a small bubbling creek and multiple springs on the property if you are looking for a mini-farm. In addition, the sellers have worked very hard to set up a separate organic gardening area which produces many different types of herbs and veggies. This entire set-up will convey! There is also a separate solar powered well for the garden which produces 10GPM at 400' depth. The house has its own well at 25 GPM/300' depth.
3 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $219,900
