A Wytheville Community College graduate who oversees a nonprofit agency in Galax says the lessons she learned at WCC help her at work every day.

Terri Gillespie was recently named executive director of Rooftop of Virginia Community Action Program, a private, nonprofit organization that believes stronger homes form stronger communities. The group provides a cradle-to-grave approach of assisting the whole family with programs, services and positive change, and also helps people who need assistance in reaching self-reliance.

Gillespie started her career at Rooftop of Virginia 21 years ago, working for the Workforce Investment Act program, providing employment and education assistance for adults. It didn’t take long for her to realize that she wanted to further her education at WCC. As a working mother, it wasn’t always easy. Gillespie took classes as she could afford them.

Finally, in 2018, she graduated with an associate’s degree in general education with a concentration in human services. Two years later, she received a bachelor’s degree from Bluefield College in organizational leadership.

Gillespie found out early in her career that she likes helping people, so she worked the front lines with the various programs that Rooftop of Virginia offers, like Head Start, indoor plumbing rehabilitation, housing choice voucher program and volunteer income tax assistance.

Years later, she learned the backside of the nonprofit, working in an administrative role, handling grant-writing, marketing, fundraising and more.

“I’ve put time in both the front side and backside, and prefer the backside,” she said. “I like working with the big ideas, program development and planning.”

Gillespie said her WCC classes, especially those in human services, have helped her often during her career.

“WCC helped give me the degrees I needed for the position with the specialty in human services; that is what we do here with programs to help families and individuals improve their own lives,” Gillespie said, adding that WCC’s Kristie Haga, associate professor of human services, was always ready to lend a helping hand.

“She is helpful and wonderful,” Gillespi said. “She gave me advice and encouragement and has gone out of her way to help me in any way I needed, and I appreciate it. She did not have to do anything, but she did.”

Gillespi remains involved with WCC’s Human Services Department, serving on the WCC Human Services Advisory Board, which is made up of professional and educational partners in the human services field.

“Terri is the first Professional Partner who is also a graduate of the WCC Human Services Program,” Haga said. “Having Terri on the advisory board not only connects the needs of human services employers in our community with our WCC Human Services program, but offers the perspective of a previous student who is familiar with the WCC program. Terri came into the Human Services Program with significant knowledge and experience in the field, showing leadership skills in the classroom that she now utilizes to support those served by Rooftop. Terri was a delight to work with as a student, and she is a delight to work with as a Professional Partner and Advisory Board Member.”

Human services course work prepares students for entry-level positions in the human services field and/or transfer to a bachelor’s degree program. Through courses and a field placement in a variety of human services agencies, students develop skills and knowledge in working with individuals of all ages. Students who graduate from the human services program may seek out positions in mental health, addiction, crisis, corrections, social work or nonprofit management.