Panthers pounce on Patrick Henry

Sam Rhea (18 points), Owen Doane (16 points) and Caleb Havins (13 points) were the leaders for Northwood as the Panthers rallied for a 67-64 win in a losers bracket game of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic.

Jake Hall pumped in a game-high 27 points for PH, which led 51-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Hurley 43, Northwood 16

Rylee Jackson scored 15 points and Jada Hilton added 11 in the Rebels’ non-district road win over the Panthers.

Brianna Stacy added 10 points for Hurley, which held the Panthers scoreless in the first and third quarters.

Northwood (0-1) was led by Olivia Briggs with seven points.

George Wythe 49, Patrick Henry 12

McKenzie Tate tallied 16 points – four more than Patrick Henry’s entire team – as the George Wythe Maroons managed a losers bracket win in the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off tournament.

Jordan Cannoy added 10 points for GW, which led 18-0 after one quarter and 27-2 at halftime.

Avery Maiden led PH with six points.

Chilhowie squeezes past Tazewell

Isaac Booth scored 24 points and Zac Hall added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead Chilhowie to a season-opening 74-71 non-district win at Tazewell on Friday night.

Chilhowie (1-0), which outscored the Bulldogs 30-26 in the fourth quarter, also received 16 points and 10 boards by Will Goodwin and eight assists from Aiden Baruski. James Nash contributed 12 points for the Warriors, who finished with 10 3s.

Johan Willis scored 35 points to lead the Bulldogs (0-2). Connor Creasy and Brody Patterson had 16 points apiece.

Marion 44, John Battle 38

The Scarlet Hurricanes recorded their first win of the season in a losers bracket game of the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off tournament.