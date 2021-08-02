 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Speedwell - $159,500

  Updated
If you have been looking for a farmhouse with a country setting this may just be it. This cozy home has 3 bedrooms, 1 large bath, laundry, kitchen with retro farm style sink and open dining/living room. Sitting on .50 acre of flat land with a long range view of the mountains. Outside you also have a 40x30 detached garage/workshop with 10' doors that is a dream to have. To top is off, you have a huge red apple tree, a small garden area and a shed on the property.

