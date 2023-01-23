Former Battle teacher, coach dies

Randy Smith, the longtime cross country coach at John Battle High School, passed away on Thursday according to school officials.
A beloved teacher at the Washington County school with an outgoing personality, Smith was a fixture on the local running scene.
Smith began the cross country program at John Battle in 1973 and was head coach of the Trojans through the 2000 season. He was the mastermind behind the cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park and a race has been ran there each fall known as the Randy Smith Classic since 2007.