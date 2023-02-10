Appointments
Zane Quesenberry – Teacher –Fort Chiswell High School
Coaches
Zane Quesenberry – Head Football Coach –Fort Chiswell High School
Teacher
Joshua P. Reeves – Teacher –George Wythe High School
Cafeteria
Toni J. Caldwell – 6 Hour Cafeteria Position – Sheffey Elementary School
Paraprofessional
Arabella K. Hodges – Paraprofessional – Fort Chiswell Middle School
Coaches
Robert A. Bandrimer – Assistant Softball Coach- Rural Retreat High School
Deacon P. Beamer – Assistant Outdoor Girls Track Coach- George Wythe High School
People are also reading…
Richard M. Boyd – Assistant Girls Track Coach- Rural Retreat High School
Tyler S. Carrico – Assistant Baseball Coach- Rural Retreat High School
Jacob T. Collins – Assistant Boys Baseball Coach- George Wythe High School
Dillon B. Crigger – Baseball Coach- Rural Retreat Middle School
Levi P. Davidson – Assistant Softball Coach- Rural Retreat High School
John W. Dix – Head Softball Coach- Rural Retreat High School
Amber K. Faulkner – Head Girls Softball Coach- George Wythe High School
Tyler E. Fiscus – Boys Track Coach- Rural Retreat Middle School
Donald P. Gamble Jr. – Head Boys Baseball Coach- George Wythe High School
Paul A. Gilman Jr. – Assistant Girls Softball Coach- George Wythe High School
Steven M. Golliher – Head Outdoor Girls Track Coach- George Wythe High School
Alejandro E. Gomez – Assistant Boys Baseball Coach- George Wythe High School
Martin A. Hadaway – Head Girls Track Coach- Rural Retreat High School
Van L. Harris – Head Baseball Coach- Rural Retreat High School
Emily S. Holmes – Girls Track Coach- Rural Retreat Middle School
Morrisettie L. Leggett – Assistant Outdoor Boys Track Coach- George Wythe High School
James P. Lewis – Assistant Boys Soccer Coach- George Wythe High School
Tianna S. Morris – Softball Coach- Rural Retreat Middle School
Niteshbhai D. Patel – Head Boys Soccer Coach- George Wythe High School
Michael W. Roberts – Assistant Baseball Coach- Rural Retreat High School
Jacob T. Sheets – Head Outdoor Boys Track Coach- George Wythe High School
Robert H. Shelton – Head Boys Tennis Coach- George Wythe High School
Jeremy H. Stepp – Head Soccer Coach- Rural Retreat High School
Chad E. Trivitt – Head Boys Track Coach- Rural Retreat High School
Walter D. Tuck Jr. – JV Softball Coach- Fort Chiswell High School
Mary A. Watson – Head Girls Tennis Coach- George Wythe High School
Katie J. Williams – Head Girls Tennis Coach- Rural Retreat High School
John B. Wright – Assistant Boys Track Coach- Rural Retreat High School
Resignation
Joseph E. Bassetti – Custodian- George Wythe High School
Ashlyn N. Lehmkuhl – Paraprofessional- Max Meadows Elementary School
Kristen L. Lisanti – Custodian- Fort Chiswell Middle School