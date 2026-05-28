Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent May 28, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ t55:6 $2HJ6CD @? yF?6 `j v6?6 p=36CE[ s633:6 |@@5J 2?5 q:== s:I@? @? yF?6 bj |:=5C65 $E277@C5 U2>Aj v6?6 |:E496> @? yF?6 dj pC236==2 |:==6C 2?5 r2E96C:?6 q=2EE6C>2? @? yF?6 e] p DA64:2= w2AAJ q:CE952J E@ >J 8C2?5D@?[ y@6 v2C=2?5[ @? yF?6 d]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ %:> 2?5 s:2?6 {2J?6 @? yF?6 d 2?5 y@9? 2?5 +6EE:2 s2G:D @? yF?6 e]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm|2J ac H2D !6?E64@DE $F?52J] #6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 H2D “!6?E64@DE !@H6C[” E2<6? 7C@> p4ED ai`\ca] x H2D E96 (@CD9:A {6256C]k^Am People are also reading… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Quick-acting witnesses thwart robbery at Virginia Walmart Grant puts Wythe in rare company kAm|2J b` :D %C:?:EJ $F?52J 2?5 2=D@ dkDFAmE9k^DFAm $F?52J w@=DE@? w@>6 7@C r9:=5C6? @776C:?8]k^AmkAm!=62D6 C6>6>36C @FC q62?D U2>Aj %2E6CD uF?5C2:D6C >62= @? $2EFC52J[ |2J b_ 7C@> c\f A]>] %96C6 H:== 36 2 G2C:6EJ @7 362? 5:D96D[ 7C:65 E2E6CD[ 4@C?3C625[ 56DD6CED 2?5 5C:?<D] %96 4@DE :D J@FC 5@?2E:@?] %96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 2 q2<6 $2=6 U2>Aj $:=6?E pF4E:@?] r@>6 @FE 2?5 ;@:? 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DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmqxq{t 't#$tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm“q=6DD65 2C6 E9@D6 H9@ 2C6 86?6C@FD[ 3642FD6 E96J 7665 E96 A@@C]” !C@G6C3D aaih }{%k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion. Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Last week, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors honored its first responders who provide emergency medical services.