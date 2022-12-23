Legislation would name amphitheater after Boucher

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement in celebration of the Senate passage of their legislation to formally designate the Blue Ridge Music Center’s outdoor amphitheater the ‘Rick Boucher Amphitheater’ after former Congressman Rick Boucher. Now the legislation heads to the House of Representatives for passage before going to the President for signature.

“We are deeply appreciative of Congressman Boucher’s many years of public service for the people of Southwest Virginia,” the senators said. “One of his many contributions to his community was supporting the creation of this treasured music center, and the passage of this legislation helps ensure his legacy is recognized for generations to come.”

Former Congressman Boucher, an Abingdon native, represented Southwest Virginia’s ninth congressional district in the House of Representatives from 1983 to 2011. Rep. Boucher was an early supporter of the development of the Blue Ridge Music Center and continued to advocate for the project throughout his tenure. He also served as the Chairman of the U.S. House Energy Subcommittee on Communications, Technology and the Internet as well as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Air Quality while in Congress.

Located in Galax, VA, the Blue Ridge Music Center is home to a visitor center, outdoor amphitheater, indoor interpretive center, and museum that highlights the historical significance of the region’s musical culture.

On the National Park Service’s Founders Day in August, Kaine toured the center, visited the amphitheater, and performed at Midday Mountain Music.