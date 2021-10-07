2 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $85,000

Here you have a quaint, country home with large front porch for sitting and watching your beautiful garden grow with a nice ice cold glass of Sweet Tea. This home was built in 1941 and is only a two owner home. Inside you have a nice living room, dining room and two bedrooms along with a full bath. The kitchen is open to add your TLC and appliances. Roof, siding and windows all new approx two years ago. Tons of space outside for your garden. Feel free to bring your chickens to enjoy all the peace and quiet yard. You can also purchase the entire 1 acre with an outstanding 24x30 garage with cement floor -- ask agent for details.