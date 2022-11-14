 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High School Roundup

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Wednesday Nov. 9

2022 Region 1C tournament

At Auburn HS, Riner

Championship final

Auburn def, Giles 25-22, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19

*Auburn wins region for 5th straight season

Saturday Nov. 12

2022 Class 1 state tournament

Quarterfinals

Auburn def. PH-Glade Spring 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23

Giles def. Chilhowie 25-16, 25-19, 25-18

People are also reading…

Rappahannock def. Altavista 25-16, 25-4, 25-14

Rappahannock County def. Middlesex 25-14, 25-11, 25-20

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Tuesday Nov. 15

Semifinals

Giles at Auburn

Rappahannock at Rappahannock County

Saturday Nov. 19

At Salem Civic Center, Salem

Championship final

Semifinal winners

CROSS COUNTRY

MEET RESULTS--

2022 Class 1 state championships

At Green Hill Park, Salem

BOYS:

Lebanon 47, Mathews 80, Grundy 109, Eastern Montgomery 172, Castlewood 172, George Wythe 178, Lancaster 179, Galileo 198, Middlesex 200, Altavista 210, Auburn 225, Rappahannock County 247.

GIRLS:

George Wythe 49, Galileo 72, Grundy 90, Mathews 121, PH-Glade Spring 133, Eastern Montgomery 141, Galax 181, Lancaster 188, Altavista 192, West Point 206, Rye Cove 246, Cumberland 342.

FOOTBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Thursday/Friday/Saturday Nov. 10/11/12

2022 Class 1 playoffs

Region A quarterfinals

Essex 56, Colonial Beach 6

Westmorland 14, West Point 6

King & Queen Central 50, Northampton 2

Northumberland 48, Rappahannock 7

Region B first round

Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36

Sussex Central 20, Franklin 2

Region C quarterfinals

Grayson County 35, Giles 7

George Wythe 41, Parry McCluer 22

Galax 49, Bath County 0

Narrows 34, Covington 18

Region D quarterfinals

Grundy 38, Honaker 20

Lebanon 51, Twin Springs 49

Holston 31, Rye Cove 8

PH-Glade Spring 49, Hurley 8

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Friday/Saturday Nov. 18/19

Region A semifinals

Westmorland (5-5) at Essex (11-0)

Northumberland (8-2) at King & Queen Central (9-2)

Region B semifinals

Sussex Central (7-4) at Riverheads (8-1)

Buffalo Gap (7-4) at Lunenburg Central (10-0)

Region C semifinals

Grayson County (9-2) at Galax (7-3)

Narrows (9-1) at George Wythe (7-3)

Region D semifinals

Holston (8-3) at PH-Glade Spring (8-3)

Lebanon (7-4) at Grundy (6-4)

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Nov. 7

Bland County 40, Giles 27 (boys)

Giles 25, Bland County 15 (girls)

Tuesday Nov. 8

Narrows 37, Bland County 31 (boys)

Narrows 30, Bland County 28 (girls)

Thursday Nov. 10

Bland County 48, Rural Retreat 41 (boys)

Rural Retreat 25, Bland County 13 (girls)

UPCOMING GAMES--

Tomorrow

Scott Memorial at Bland County (boys/girls doubleheader)

Monday Nov. 21

Bland County at Fort Chiswell (boys/girls doubleheader)

Tuesday Nov. 22

Galax at Bland County (boys/girls doubleheader)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ice hockey coming to Apex Center

Ice hockey coming to Apex Center

Wythe County announced Monday it would lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square-foot Appalachian Exposition Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC.

Johnson ready to serve

Candice Johnson knew Tuesday evening that she won the most votes, earning one of two seats on the Wytheville Town Council, but the good news d…