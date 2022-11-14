High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Wednesday Nov. 9
2022 Region 1C tournament
At Auburn HS, Riner
Championship final
Auburn def, Giles 25-22, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19
*Auburn wins region for 5th straight season
Saturday Nov. 12
2022 Class 1 state tournament
Quarterfinals
Auburn def. PH-Glade Spring 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23
Giles def. Chilhowie 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
People are also reading…
Rappahannock def. Altavista 25-16, 25-4, 25-14
Rappahannock County def. Middlesex 25-14, 25-11, 25-20
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Tuesday Nov. 15
Semifinals
Giles at Auburn
Rappahannock at Rappahannock County
Saturday Nov. 19
At Salem Civic Center, Salem
Championship final
Semifinal winners
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
2022 Class 1 state championships
At Green Hill Park, Salem
BOYS:
Lebanon 47, Mathews 80, Grundy 109, Eastern Montgomery 172, Castlewood 172, George Wythe 178, Lancaster 179, Galileo 198, Middlesex 200, Altavista 210, Auburn 225, Rappahannock County 247.
GIRLS:
George Wythe 49, Galileo 72, Grundy 90, Mathews 121, PH-Glade Spring 133, Eastern Montgomery 141, Galax 181, Lancaster 188, Altavista 192, West Point 206, Rye Cove 246, Cumberland 342.
FOOTBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Thursday/Friday/Saturday Nov. 10/11/12
2022 Class 1 playoffs
Region A quarterfinals
Essex 56, Colonial Beach 6
Westmorland 14, West Point 6
King & Queen Central 50, Northampton 2
Northumberland 48, Rappahannock 7
Region B first round
Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36
Sussex Central 20, Franklin 2
Region C quarterfinals
Grayson County 35, Giles 7
George Wythe 41, Parry McCluer 22
Galax 49, Bath County 0
Narrows 34, Covington 18
Region D quarterfinals
Grundy 38, Honaker 20
Lebanon 51, Twin Springs 49
Holston 31, Rye Cove 8
PH-Glade Spring 49, Hurley 8
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday/Saturday Nov. 18/19
Region A semifinals
Westmorland (5-5) at Essex (11-0)
Northumberland (8-2) at King & Queen Central (9-2)
Region B semifinals
Sussex Central (7-4) at Riverheads (8-1)
Buffalo Gap (7-4) at Lunenburg Central (10-0)
Region C semifinals
Grayson County (9-2) at Galax (7-3)
Narrows (9-1) at George Wythe (7-3)
Region D semifinals
Holston (8-3) at PH-Glade Spring (8-3)
Lebanon (7-4) at Grundy (6-4)
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Nov. 7
Bland County 40, Giles 27 (boys)
Giles 25, Bland County 15 (girls)
Tuesday Nov. 8
Narrows 37, Bland County 31 (boys)
Narrows 30, Bland County 28 (girls)
Thursday Nov. 10
Bland County 48, Rural Retreat 41 (boys)
Rural Retreat 25, Bland County 13 (girls)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Scott Memorial at Bland County (boys/girls doubleheader)
Monday Nov. 21
Bland County at Fort Chiswell (boys/girls doubleheader)
Tuesday Nov. 22
Galax at Bland County (boys/girls doubleheader)