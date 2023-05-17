Virginia State Parks will have music series this summer that will include bluegrass, jazz, gospel, country, rock and roll, symphony and contemporary. Each location has a variety of music throughout the year so there is something that everyone can enjoy.

Locally, Music in the Park will get under way May 26 and will continue through Sept. 1 on Fridays from 7-8 p.m. at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion.

This year’s lineup of local entertainers includes: May 26: Jackson Cunningham; June 2: Raymond Akers; June 9: Jarid Reedy; June 16: Bill & Maggie Anderson; June 23: Kat Mills; June 30: Supper Break; July 7: Haze & Dacey; July 14: Pointer Brothers; July 21: no performance (Hungry Mother Festival); July 28: Ryan Ward; Aug. 4: Morrison and Perkins; Aug. 11: Pointer Brothers; Aug. 18: Ash Devine; Aug. 25: Josh and Maria; and Sept. 1: Valley Grass.

Attendees should bring a chair or a blanket to the Gazebo at Lakeview Lawn as there is very little seating. The alternative location in case of bad weather is Picnic Shelter 2. The concert is free, but donations to the Friends of Hungry Mother are encouraged during the show. Standard parking fees apply.

“Our summer concert series is presented by the Friends of Hungry Mother State Park and all proceeds benefit the park through their projects,” said Hungry Mother State Park Manager Andrew Philpot in a news release. “These artists, both individuals and small groups, are wonderful to hear and we host a variety of different music to keep things fresh every week. Plus, you can’t beat the amazing lake view combined with music that is sure to make you feel good.”

In addition to the music series, there are concerts, festivals and music camps taking place at several Virginia State Park locations this year.