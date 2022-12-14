Sports Roundup

Johnson County 77, Holston 49

Brookanna Hutchins (19 points) and Peyton Gentry (18 points) were a tough tandem as the Johnson County Longhorns hammered Holston.

Molly Turner scored a game-high 21 points for Holston, while fellow senior Ashton Keith added 19.

BOYS

Johnson County 72, Holston 42

Cole Caywood had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Holston Cavaliers lost on the road.

Marion 46, Northwood 4

Sophomore Aubree Whitt and senior Cameron Greer each scored 11 points as Marion notched an easy win over Smyth County rival Northwood.

Marion led 23-2 after one quarter.

Reygan Betts and Olivia Briggs accounted for Northwood’s two baskets.

Twin Springs 54, Patrick Henry 38

Kayli Dunn pumped in 20 points as the Twin Springs Titans took a non-district road win over Patrick Henry.

Kaylee Keith added a dozen points for the Titans. Sophia Wright (22 points) and Avery Maiden (14 points, 20 rebounds) accounted for 36 of PH’s 38 points.

Gate City 62, Abingdon 27

Eleven different players scored for Gate City as the Blue Devils overwhelmed their Mountain 7 District opponent.

Addie Gibson’s 16 points led Gate City’s balanced attack. Cadence Waters led AHS with 12 points. Abingdon failed to score in the first quarter.

George Wythe 57, Giles 15

McKenzie Tate led the way with 13 points as George Wythe improved to 4-1 by opening Mountain Empire District play with a road win.

Head coach Doug Campbell’s club also received 11 points from Abby Berry.

J.I. Burton 52, John Battle 30

Rehgan Sensabaugh had 15 points as the Raiders dominated the second half in earning a win over visiting John Battle.

Kara Kelley led Battle with 15 points.

Graham 51, Mount View (W.Va.) 27

Graham earned a non-district home win over the visiting Golden Knights from McDowell County.

BOYS

Marion 63, Northwood 49

J.B. Carroll scored 17 points to lead three Marion scorers in double figures in a non-district road win over the Panthers.

Reid Osborne scored 17 points and Parker Wolfe had 12 for the Scarlet Hurricanes, which outscored Northwood 25-11 in the final quarter.

Northwood (2-4) was pace by Owen Doane with 10 points and Sam Rhea with nine.

Gate City 58, Abingdon 55

It’s safe to say that Gate City freshman Corey Byrd hit the biggest 3-pointer of his high school career to date on Tuesday.

Byrd sank a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining as the Blue Devils upset Mountain 7 District preseason favorite Abingdon.

Gunner Garrett scored 21 points in the win, while Eli McMurray made some clutch plays down the stretch.

Evan Ramsey scored 33 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five blocks for Abingdon and hit two free throws with 1:09 left to put Abingdon up 55-53. The Falcons did not score again. Dayton Osborne added 15 points in the loss.

Holston 57, Richlands 50

Cole Caywood scored 24 points and Holston used a fast start to earn a non-district win over Richlands.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 25-6 first-quarter lead and led 35-11 at the break. Holston held off the Blue Tornado in the second half.

Connor Finley added 20 points in the victory.

Colton Mullins led Richlands with 18 points, while Lane Reynolds supplied 17 points.

George Wythe 92, Giles 37

David Goode and Ty Campbell each pumped in 20 points as the George Wythe Maroons rolled to a Mountain Empire District road win.

Reed Kirtner (18 points) and Shane Huff (11 points) also played well for GW.

Lebanon 72, Eastside 69

Andy Lambert led five Lebanon scorers in double figures with 19 points as the Pioneers earned an overtime win over the Eastside Spartans in a highly-anticipated matchup between Region 1D contenders.

Keyton Keene (14 points), Chance Parker (13 points), Brody Wess (11 points) and Mike Reece (10 points) also were part of the balanced attack.

Eli McCoy had 26 points for Eastside and scored the 1,000th point of his career. He missed a potential game-winning jumper as time expired in regulation.

The Spartans also received 20 points from Kaleb Lawson.

Lebanon outscored the Spartans 11-8 in the extra session.

Eastside missed two potential game-tying 3s at the end of the OT.