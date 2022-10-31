COUNTRY FEEDBACK: The 'bear' necessities of storytelling

A fellow got attacked by a bear last month in Gatlinburg.

Frankly, I’m jealous.

Yes, I’m fully aware that my sentiment is crazy, but here’s the truth: I’ve always wanted to be mauled by a bear – but just a little bit.

Let me attempt to explain.

In the hierarchy of “now that guy has a story to tell,” being wounded by a giant claw-wielding mammal has to be up there with lighting strike, shark bite, tornado survivor, bigfoot abductee and weekend Walmart shopper.

Ain’t nobody at the office Christmas party or family reunion walking away when your small talk starts out this way:

“Oh, you mean that missing pinky nail and 14-inch jagged scar next to this ‘I was mauled by a black bear; ask me how tattoo’?

“Well, since you’re curious….”

Sufficiently mesmerized with your opening premise, the gathering throng would be glued to every word of your harrowing tale of survival.

At least that’s how I’ve built it up in my mind anyway.

In the recent Tennessee attack, the victim encountered a female bear in the kitchen of his rental cabin.

She charged, swatted and injured his face, head and back, according to news accounts. He retreated to a bedroom and dialed 911.

The man was treated and released from a hospital, and the 209-pound bear was later trapped and killed.

Therein lies the fly in the ointment – or honey.

Unless you’re writing an episode of Winnie the Pooh or one of those toilet paper commercials, you can’t exactly script an Ursus americanus encounter. I’ve bumped into my fair share in the woods, and it’s typically an unnerving and unpredictable situation.

In my delusional musings, though, I envisioned the politely vicious bear leaving me with a small, but easily concealable, scratch – kind of like a smallpox vaccination mark or that indentation your watch leaves when you take it off in the evenings.

Granted, I have several “visible” scars already, but their origin stories are kind of lame.

I dented my head on a piano bench.

My cousin flattened my index finger with a sledgehammer.

A kid busted my lip with a rock.

A flaming, dripping plastic bottle congealed on my knuckle. (Well, maybe that one has potential).

At any rate, I hope the Smoky Mountain survivor fully recovers and eventually seizes the envious opportunity afforded him by the tragic event.

I hear that some national park trails have been temporarily shut down so the bears can chomp down on acorns.

They apparently get a bit feisty as they attempt to fatten up for winter.

While I’m intrigued by the possibilities of showing up in the forest with a backpack full of Planters Peanuts, my more rational side sees the pitfalls associated with such an ill-advised misadventure.

Guess I’m stuck with: “Let me tell you about the time I set my Pepsi bottle ablaze.”

