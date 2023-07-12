One significant source of support for Barter Theatre is AT&T, which last year offered a match grant to help the organization and encourage others to do so as well. This week Barter Theatre, in conjunction with AT&T, announced that AT&T will again make a gift of a matching grant in the form of the AT&T Make Me a Match 2023 Challenge.

Vince Apruzzese, president of AT&T Virginia, said, “This past year changed so many things for so many Virginians. One thing that didn’t change was a desire to be entertained as an escape from the challenges around us. Last year, the team at Barter Theater almost overnight transformed how they’ve been entertaining audiences for 90 years. We’re glad that AT&T’s support will help them offer quality performances again this summer.”

Thanks to the generosity of AT&T, any contribution that is made by Aug. 3 will be matched 1 to 1 up to a total of $31,000. Gifts to the match will support Barter’s Annual Fund for Artistic Excellence and help the theatre create productions that bring people to this region now and in the future.

For ways to give, visit bartertheatre.com/support.