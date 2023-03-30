Pastor Aubrey Whitlow’s message to us at Mt. Mitchell Church on Sunday, March 26, was about the Lord’s Prayer. God created the universe and everything in it including humans who are in his likeness. So he is our Heavenly Father and we should always honor his name. He has provided all kinds of food for our well-being plus the Scriptures for our spiritual well-being. He provided forgiveness for our sins by giving us his only son, Jesus Christ, to die on the cross, and he raised back to life show us we are loved and there is life everlasting. Our Father will never lead us into temptation. When we are tempted, he will deliver us from evil. Praise and glory to his precious name!

The last Lenten “Soup and the Word” will be Tuesday, April 4, at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church at noon. These services have been a real blessing to me and so many others, and we really appreciate the ministerial association for sponsoring these services.

Next Sunday is Easter, April 9.

Happy birthday to Annette Brown on April 2, Nikki Cornett on April 2, John Kirby on April 7 and Brandon Cregger on April 4.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; teachers; pastors; social workers; Ukraine crisis; all disaster victims and world peace.

Grace Circuit Bible study is each Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of Mt. Mitchell Church. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend.

Phyllis Burress so graciously hosted a bingo party for about a dozen friends on Monday. What a great time of fun, food and fellowship. Many thanks, Phyllis.

The grass is beginning to grow and calves are appearing assuring us that spring is here.

Have a great week and count your blessings.