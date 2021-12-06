5 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $374,800

Breathtaking view of Virginia all around this home. You will be in awe of Fincastle golf course & the city view lights of Bluefield. Amazing balconies inside & out! Lots of room for family gatherings & entertaining. Details was given in this design. Stained glass and skylights make the natural light shine throughout. Sit in your sunroom with a 5 picture frame window to admire the sunset & watch the golfers. Main level laundry and master bedroom. Once you step inside you will want to stay.