Happy Birthday wishes to: Teresa Crockett on June 17, Maggie Mae Blevins on June 17, Merle Hall on June 18, Jeni Stucky on June 18, Dale Steffey on June 19, Doris Spraker on June 20, John Manuel on June 20, Phyllis Hurt on June 20, Tammy Payne on June 20, Neil Porter on June 21, Kay Fleming on June 21, Emily Steffey on June 21, Lynn Jonas Cornett on June 22, Linda Groseclose on June 22, Rebecca Sprouse on June 22, Derrick Cowan on June 23, Justin Spraker on June 23.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Bobby and Kathy Williams on June 17, Gene and Lea Horney on June 18, Wesley and Chrissy Sheffey on June 18, Doug and Bonnie Rash on June 19, Chris and Rhonda Bracknell on June 19, Danny and Sherry Dix on June 19, Jessica and Jackie Morris on June 20, Michael and Susan Spraker on June 20, Tony and Barbara Rudolph on June 21, Jeff and Allison Dunkley on June 22.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of A.R. Frye.

Don't forget next Sunday is Father's Day. If you still have your Dad, be sure to let him know how much you love him. I used to buy my Dad things that I could borrow and he would say you just bought this so you can use it and I always said, of course, but it was something he could use to. I miss him so much and still think of things that I would like to ask him. I miss my father in law to. He was really good to me and was all ways ready to help in any way he could.

There will be a Silent Auction and Dinner for Veterans and open to the entire community. This will be held at the Open Door Cafe on Friday, June 23rd, 4-9 p.m. There will be Silent Auction, Hunting Rifle Raffle, Live Music by Jorden Uniek, arm painting by Ernie Ross and Yoga by Carly.

Wythe County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Meals at Speedwell Elementary School will be July 24-28 from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Meals at Rural Retreat Elementary School will be held July 24-28 from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

First Baptist Church in Speedwell will have Bible School June 28-30, 7-9 p.m. There will be crafts, snacks, songs and fellowship. There will be classes for all ages.

Asbury Church on Church Street in Rural Retreat will have Bible School, Stompers and Chompers Buiding Dino-Sized Faith in God's Big Plan, June 26-30, 6-8 p.m.

Rev. Ted Anders has been a preacher for 60 years and Sunday was his last Sunday of preaching as he has retired. It was a sad day for everyone and so many people filled the church. Some of the family attending was Eva Crockett, Peggy and Bruce Thomas and Angie Clemons. Good luck to Pastor Ted in the future.

We had a great time at the Jonas Family Reunion last Sunday. We had a pretty good turnout but of course not near like it used to be. When the "older" folks die out then it seems like the reunions do to just like it does for churches. I don't know of any time that I ever had to decide to whether I needed a jacket or not for a family reunion held outside unless maybe if they were calling for rain. I didn't need one but I still had one in case I did.

We got to attend the Slow Down Move Over Event last Saturday at WCC and Mickey got to be one that showed how to cut a car in case of an accident and if somebody was trapped inside. There was a big crowd and the kids had a great time and enjoyed all the big trucks and Wings Helicopter and even got to see it land. There were so many different organizations represented and was giving away free items.

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will be performing at the Dr. Pepper Stage in Rural Retreat on Sunday, July 16th, at 6 p.m. If you have never heard of this group, you need to go. They sing country and gospel and I am sure you won't be disappointed. Carson and Iron Mountain has performed in a lot of places and also on T.V. and that is where I saw him. I thought he was great.

There will be a Golf Tournament to benefit the Rural Retreat Golf Team at the Wytheville Golf Club on Friday, June 30th. This is a 18 Hole Captain Choice, 4 person teams, 50/50 drawing, door prizes and more. The cost is $75 per person and $300 a team. Hole sponsorships with sign $100. Registration and lunch at noon and a Shot Gun Start will be at 1 p.m. Contact Ed Woods for more information at 276-685-3671.

I have never kept the electric blanket on the bed this long before. Even if it is not on, it stills feel pretty good when the temperatures are still in the 30s and 40s at night. I know most people are wanting much warmer weather but I am glad it is not to hot since it sure does help when you have to mow and not feel like you are going to fall over from heat exhaustion. I don't know if my heat pump is confused or not, but I don't remember having to run the heat in the mornings and the air in the afternoon as much as now. I guess we will see how hot summer is since it starts next week.

Prayer concerns are: Rick Stoneman, Donna Jonas, the flood victims, the mass shootings, the unsaved, those with COVID and any illness, Clyde King, Sr., Pam Wynn, Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Robbie Debord, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, those in the war zones, all first responders, our country, all the homeless, the economy, yourself and your family.

Until next time: Dad you are one of the strongest people I know. When I was little I thought you could do anything and I always looked up to you as a father, a mentor and my best friend. I know I don't say it often enough, you mean the world to me and with every year that passes I love you even more and I am grateful for you everyday. Happy Father's Day to all the Dads. God bless each of you.