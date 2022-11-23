Bears even record at 4-4 with win over Grayson

Bland County’s middle school boys’ hoopsters evened their mark at 4-4 for the season with a 37-22 win over Grayson County on Nov. 14. The Bears broke on top 14-0 after one period and held a 21-5 lead at halftime before coasting during the second half.

Caegin Browning had 13 points for the winners, including seven in the first stanza. Teammate Alex Peters drained two threes and finished with nine markers. Austin Bryant paced the losers with nine points.

Bears succumb to Scott MemorialCade Bralley paced a trio of Scott Memorial middle school Maroons during a 62-44 win over homestanding Bland County last Wednesday night in Rocky Gap. Teammates Kolby Ross followed with 17 points and Dawson Williams added 14 markers.

Scott Memorial led 28-26 at halftime behind 11 points from Bralley before a 20-6 third period burst that featured eight points by Ross and six apiece by Bralley and Williams opened up a 48-32 Maroons advantage.

The Bears saw their record drop to 4-5 as Caegin Browning tossed in a game high of 24 points followed by Matthew Irwin with 14.

Blue Devils upend Bland County 36-20Maxey Phipps tossed in 13 points and Savannah White tallied 12 to lead Grayson County over Bland County’s middle school girls 36-20 in Independence on Nov. 14. The loss dropped the Bears to 1-7 through eight games.

The Blue Devils led 13-10 at halftime before extending the lead to 23-16 heading to the final period. Phipps hit for five baskets down the stretch as the Blue Devils pulled away.

Annabelle Rasnake topped the Bears with eight points with Braylin Davis right behind with six points.

Cline’s 20 points paces Maroons over BearsAvery Cline led the way with 20 points as Scott Memorial pinned a 49-21 loss on Bland County at BCHS last Wednesday. Teammate Mia Wolfe added nine points to the win for the Maroons, which blew the game open in the second half after leading 18-9 at the break.

Leading scorers for the Bears (1-8) were Annabelle Rasnake with eight points and Madilyn Boone with seven.