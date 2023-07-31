II Timothy 4:6 For I am now ready to be offered up, and the time of my departure is at hand.

You know, I can still hear my mom's voice in my head, just like it was yesterday. "Get up and get ready for school," she would say, gently nudging me to start the day. It was the same routine, day in and day out. The bus would come, and off I would go, embarking on another day of education. It was all so familiar, so mundane.

But you know what? There's another kind of departure that I want to talk about. It's not the kind of departure that involves catching a bus or going to school. No, this departure is different. It's the departure that the Apostle Paul spoke of to a young pastor. He said he was ready to be offered up, ready to depart and be with the Lord.

Now, you might be wondering, how could Paul speak with such confidence in the face of imminent death? Well, let me tell you, it all comes down to his faith and conviction. Paul had fought a good fight, keeping his spiritual armor on and staying connected to God through prayer. He had a deep trust in God, and that's what gave him the assurance as he sensed his departure drawing near.

And you know what else? Paul had finished his course. He had faithfully followed the path that God had laid out for him. He didn't worry about the specifics of the path, as long as he knew that God was leading him. And now, he had reached the end of that path, ready to embark on a new journey.

But here's the thing, Paul didn't just keep the faith for the sake of it. He endured trials and tribulations, staying steadfast in his beliefs. Even when others abandoned him and accused him of preaching false doctrine, he remained true to the revelations the Lord had given him. And as he faced the imminent departure from this earthly life, he had a deep inner confidence that a crown of righteousness awaited him.

So, my friend, we will all experience our own departure from this life one day, whether we're saved or unsaved. It's just a part of our journey. But as we reflect on Paul's example, we have to ask ourselves, are we fighting the good fight of faith? Are we walking hand in hand with God, trusting in His guidance? Are we staying strong in our beliefs, even in the face of trials and tribulations?

Because in the end, it's not the mundane departures of our daily lives that define us. It's the departure that leads us to eternity. So, let's find the strength and conviction to fight the good fight, to stay on the path laid out for us, and to keep the faith until our own departure draws near.

If you not born again here are the ABCs to salvation:

A: Admit that you are a sinner in need of a savior.

B: Believe that Jesus died for your sins and rose again from the dead.

C: Confess your sins to God and ask for his forgiveness.