BOYS BASKETBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Tuesday Feb. 21
2022-23 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals
Bland County 62, Narrows 58
Auburn 75, Covington 45
Parry McCluer 47, Grayson County 38
George Wythe 83, Craig County 43
Thursday Feb. 23
At Pulaski County HS, Pulaski
Semifinals
Auburn 78, Bland County 66
George Wythe 75, Parry McCluer 48
Saturday Feb. 25
At VT Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg
Championship final
Auburn 65, George Wythe 55
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday/Saturday March 3/4
2022-23 Class 1 state tournament
Quarterfinals
1. A runner-up (Middlesex) at B champion (Altavista)
2. B runner-up (Franklin) at A champion (Lancaster)
3. C runner-up (George Wythe) at D champion (Twin Springs)
4. D runner-up (Honaker) at C champion (Auburn)
Monday/Tuesday March 6/7
Semifinals
5. Winner game one vs. winner game two
6. Winner game three vs. winner game four
Thursday March 9
At Stuart C. Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship final
7. Winner game five vs. winner game six
BOYS BOX SCORES
BLAND COUNTY (17-8) 62
Watters 2-5 3-7 7, James 6-15 3-6 17, Pauley 5-13 0-0 11, Nolley 5-10 2-4 16 Thompson 2-8 2-2 7, D. Boone 2-4 0-0 4, La. Smith 0-3 0-0 0, T. Boone 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-60 10-19 62
NARROWS (19-6) 58
McGlothlin 3 0-0 7, Perdue 1 0-0 2, Le. Smith 8 0-1 17, Pruett 9 103 23, Shepard 0 2-2 2, Owens 3 1-1 7. TOTALS 24 4-7 58
Bland County 12 6 24 20–62
Narrows 13 12 8 25–58
3-point goals: James 2, Pauley, Nolley 4, Thompson, McGlothlin, Le. Smith, Pruett 4. BC 3-point shooting: (8-23) Watters 0-1, James 2-4, Pauley 1-3, Nolley 4-8, Thompson 1-4, D. Boone 0-1, La. Smith 0-1, T. Boone 0-1. BC rebounds: 41 (Pauley 10). BC assists: 9 (Watters 4, James 4). BC steals: 9 (James 2, Pauley 2). BC blocked shots: 4 (Thompson 2). Total fouls: BC 15, Narrows 14. Fouled out: none.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (17-9) 66
Watters 0-1 2-2 2, James 9-18 2-4 23, Pauley 5-14 4-4 16, D. Boone 7-8 1-1 16, Nolley 2-6 0-0 4, Smith 1-1 2-2 5, T. Boone 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 24-49 11-13 66
AUBURN (23-5) 78
Duncan 4 3-4 12, Millirons 2 11-12 16, Gill 6 1-2 13, Royal 2 5-8 11, Gordon 5 3-6 13, Warren 0 0-0 0, Wilson 5 3-4 13, Hale 0 0-0 0, Marrs 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 24 26-36 78
Bland County 16 14 15 21–66
Auburn 23 14 17 24–78
3-point goals: James 3, Pauley 2, D. Boone, Smith, Duncan, Millirons, Royal 2. BC 3-point shooting: (7-18) James 3-6, Pauley 2-6, D. Boone 1-2, Nolley 0-2, Smith 1-1, T. Boone 0-1. BC rebounds: 23 (Pauley 12). BC assists: 8 (James 5). BC steals: 3 (James, Pauley, T. Boone). BC blocked shots: 2 (Pauley 2). Total fouls: BC 25, Auburn 17. Fouled out: James, Nolley, T. Boone.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Tuesday Feb. 21
2022-23 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals
Fort Chiswell 66, Narrows 42
Parry McCluer 48, Galax 34
George Wythe 70, Covington 23
Eastern Montgomery 43, Auburn 38
Friday Feb. 24
At Pulaski County HS, Pulaski
Semifinals
Fort Chiswell 54, Parry McCluer 50
Eastern Montgomery 47, George Wythe 38
Saturday Feb. 25
At VT Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg
Championship final
Fort Chiswell 52, Eastern Montgomery 50 OT
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday/Saturday March 3/4
2022-23 Class 1 state tournament
Quarterfinals
1. A runner-up (King & Queen Central) at B champion (Rappahannock County)
2. B runner-up (Buffalo Gap) at A champion (Rappahannock)
3. C runner-up (Eastern Montgomery) at D champion (John I. Burton)
4. D runner-up (Eastside) at C champion (Fort Chiswell)
Monday/Tuesday March 6/7
Semifinals
5. Winner game one vs. winner game two
6. Winner game three vs. winner game four
Thursday March 9
At Stuart C. Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship final
7. Winner game five vs. winner game six