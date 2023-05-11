Looking for something to do on the weekend? How about a free movie? And free admission to a local museum?

To celebrate National Museum Day, held annually on May 18, local museums are partnering with the Millwald Theater in downtown Wytheville for a free movie night – followed by a free day at the museums!

On Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m., the Millwald Theater is showing the comedy movie, A Night at the Museum. Movie admission is free, thanks to funding from the Wythe Bland Foundation. Visitors to the Millwald will be greeted by some unusual characters (no worries, just costumed employees from local museums) and given a ticket for free museum admissions the following day, May 20, from 12-4 p.m.

In addition, a free hop on, hop off shuttle service will be at the Wytheville Town Municipal parking lot at 150 East Monroe Street – beginning at 12Noon on Saturday, May 20.

Local Wytheville museums participating are the African American Heritage Museum (410 East Franklin Street), Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum (145 East Main Street), Great Lakes to Florida Highway Museum (975 Tazewell Street), Octagon Mansion History Museum (585 West Main Street), Thomas J. Boyd Museum (295 Tazewell Street) and the Wythe County Decorative Arts Museum-Homestead (1125 Tazewell Street).

“We are fortunate to have these cultural institutions right here in Wytheville, and proud to join over 37,000 museums in 158 countries in celebrating the impact museums have on society,” said Town of Wytheville Department of Museums Director Grant Gerlich. “Take advantage of this opportunity to celebrate all of our museums – come see the movie on Friday and see the real thing on Saturday!”

For more information about this event, call (276) 223-3330 or visit any of the listed museums’ websites or Facebook pages.