Growing up living under the poverty line was tough and demoralizing at times and the help sought at Mountain Cap as a last, desperate resort was almost a yearly lifeline. My family and I have sought food there when our cabinets were bare. We sought electricity assistance when our bill was too high to pay, but what we left there with more than anything else was a loss of our dignity.

In my experience, those in need were made to feel demoralized and humiliated at their lack of resources or abilities to make ends meet in a society that prioritizes corporate America. Those who work in an outreach program such as this need to have a sense of compassion and understanding and feel grateful to be in a position to help those who need it most.

I want those in my community to know that you are more than what your wallet holds or what you are able to do. Your productivity does not equate to your value and there’s no shame in reaching out for support wherever you need it.

Brittney Williams

Chilhowie, Va.