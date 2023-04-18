Speculation that a Wytheville eatery might be shuttering aren’t true, the owner says.

In fact, the 11-year-old Italian Garden, on the corner of Monroe Street and U.S. Highway 11, is just finishing up a more than $50,000 renovation and refreshing and is ready for a grand re-opening of sorts.

The rumors of a possible shut down stemmed from a Wytheville Town Council meeting in January, when officials looked at road projects, one of which would re-invent the intersection of West Lee Highway and Monroe Street, hoping to stem the rash of crashes that followed the opening of the Food City across the street. A VDOT plan would re-align Monroe Street and could impact the Italian Garden. Though council endorsed the project on VDOT’s six-year plan, nothing would change in the next four or five years, at least.

Even so, Zaky Mansour says he isn’t happy about plans that could take part of his property. And he’s less happy about the impact that those plans have had on his business. Rumors that the restaurant could close hurt traffic, he said, pointing out, “It’s how I make a living and feed my kids.”

The hurt was doubled since he recently poured more than $50,000 into renovations that include new lights, new furniture and a new floor. Currently, only a few finishing touches are needed before the restaurant is sparkling new.

Talk of shutting down make the owner wonder if the money was wasted. Regardless, he says he is going to continue to put out good food for customers old and new and not worry about rumors, adding that the restaurant is his legacy, one he opened in 2012.

Italian Garden serves up gourmet Brooklyn-style pizza and made-to-order fresh Italian food daily. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Boasting four-star ratings online, the restaurant offers a huge menu that serves up the expected pizzas, calzones, strombolis and gyros, but also showcases specials with items like poste with shrimp, lobster and portabello mushrooms.