As veterans and families across the commonwealth observed Memorial Day by remembering the sacrifices of those who have served for all, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture is calling on Virginians with personal connections to the Vietnam War to help honor their legacies through a new exhibition.

Virginia and the Vietnam War is a temporary exhibition that will invite guests to immerse themselves in the choices, perspectives, and experiences of Virginians during the Vietnam War era.

The VMHC is seeking individuals to interview for inclusion in the exhibition and welcomes any Virginian who experienced the war — veterans, pro- and anti-war activists, Vietnamese American refugees, military family members – to participate.

The recorded interviews and transcriptions will be added to the VMHC’s oral history collection which is available to students, scholars, and the general public.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture aims to restore Virginians’ connection with this pivotal moment in history while honoring those who felt the impact of the war long after it ended.

The exhibition will explore the long-term impacts of the war on Virginia’s people, politics, and culture and facilitate a greater understanding of this tumultuous time in American history.

Virginia and the Vietnam War will open to the public on Nov. 23, 2024, and remain on view through April 27, 2025.

Individuals interested in participating can learn more at VirginiaHistory.org/VAVietnam.