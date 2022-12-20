 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grand jury meets in Bland

  • 0

Two people will now stand trial in Bland County Circuit Court following a short Dec. 12 grand jury session.

Meeting in Bland, jurors returned the following indictments:

James Frank Warner Jr., 41, of Bland was indicted on a Jan. 2 charge of larceny with the intent to sell. Warner is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 3, 2023.

Emma C. Jackson, 26, of Bastian was indicted on March 17 charges of drug possession and child endangerment. Jackson is set to enter a plea on March 13, 2023.

Former inmate facing drug charges

Accused of possessing a piece of paper soaked in synthetic drugs, a former Bland Correctional Center inmate was charged with a felony on Dec. 14.

David Frank Lewis, 34, was charged with drug possession following an investigation by Lt. Investigator D.N. Dillow.

People are also reading…

In a criminal complaint, Dillow said BCC officers found a gambling ticket inside the drawstring hole of Lewis’ sweatpants during a Sept. 16, 2019, search at the prison.

“This paper was confiscated as evidence due to suspicions it was soaked in ‘spice’ or synthetic marijuana,” Dillow wrote.

A lab report showed the paper contained a synthetic cannabinoid, according to the investigator.

Lewis, who has 12 prior felony convictions, is now in the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, according to court documents.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

On the day before Robert Boley’s death, the prison nurse wouldn’t see him. Court records detail how, at the urging of his fellow inmates, Boley lay down in front of the prison medical bay, in the hopes that Arleathia Peck, the on-duty nurse, would take his chest pain seriously.