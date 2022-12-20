Grand jury meets in Bland

Two people will now stand trial in Bland County Circuit Court following a short Dec. 12 grand jury session.

Meeting in Bland, jurors returned the following indictments:

James Frank Warner Jr., 41, of Bland was indicted on a Jan. 2 charge of larceny with the intent to sell. Warner is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 3, 2023.

Emma C. Jackson, 26, of Bastian was indicted on March 17 charges of drug possession and child endangerment. Jackson is set to enter a plea on March 13, 2023.

Former inmate facing drug charges

Accused of possessing a piece of paper soaked in synthetic drugs, a former Bland Correctional Center inmate was charged with a felony on Dec. 14.

David Frank Lewis, 34, was charged with drug possession following an investigation by Lt. Investigator D.N. Dillow.

In a criminal complaint, Dillow said BCC officers found a gambling ticket inside the drawstring hole of Lewis’ sweatpants during a Sept. 16, 2019, search at the prison.

“This paper was confiscated as evidence due to suspicions it was soaked in ‘spice’ or synthetic marijuana,” Dillow wrote.

A lab report showed the paper contained a synthetic cannabinoid, according to the investigator.

Lewis, who has 12 prior felony convictions, is now in the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, according to court documents.