Portal eases transfer process for WCC students

Transfer VA Web Portal Eases the Transfer Process for Wytheville Community College Students

Transfer Virginia is a new web portal designed to help Virginia college students with the college transfer process and to create consistency in the content of required courses for all public and some private Virginia colleges. The Transfer VA portal helps Wytheville Community College (WCC) students access information from partner colleges and universities in order to find compatible programs. With ease, students may research transferable courses and programs from their college or university of choice and upload their WCC transcripts and credentials.

Abby Blevins graduated in 2021 from WCC with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in Education. As Abby made her plans to transfer to Emory and Henry College to continue her work toward a four-year degree, she had some help from WCC College Success Coach, Sandy Thomas, and the new transfer portal.

“By using Transfer VA,” Abby confirms, “I was able to see how many credits transferred to different schools, and overall, it gave me a better picture when I was applying to schools and thinking about my future. [Transfer VA] kept everything organized.”

Abby is in the Honors Program at Emory and Henry College and is studying Art Education. She added, “A lot of my [WCC] credits transferred, and [Transfer VA] has been really helpful! Transferring after attending Wytheville has helped me complete many classes ahead of time and saved my family a lot of money.”

Sandy Thomas, explains the process that she helps students like Abby to navigate. Thomas says, “Abby and I sat down, accessed the portal, created her account, and added her classes taken at WCC. We then looked at how her credits would transfer. This is a tool that all students transferring should consider using, and the portal is continually being updated.”

Specifically, according to the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), “The Transfer VA portal is a web-based tool that closes the information equity gap for all students across Virginia, providing full transparency of student options in transfer,” Craig Butterworth, of VCCS, cites in a recent blog about the new portal. He continues, “It also provides students the ability to compare different institutions, compare different major pathways, and just see what all of their options are.”

WCC offers 16 specifically designed transferable programs. Transfer students often include approximately 400 dual enrollment students. The majority of those students are enrolled in a transfer pathway and are concurrently enrolled in public high schools in WCC’s service regions of Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth (Marion and eastward), and Wythe counties, and the City of Galax.

Parents and students may check out the Transfer VA portal at https://www.transfervirginia.org/ or call WCC Student Services at 276-223-4825 for more information.