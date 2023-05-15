Long-time Run For the Wall participant and retired Marine Master Sergeant Steve Hill will be the guest speaker at the annual Wall of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony at the Wytheville Meeting Center. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 28, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Upon graduation from high school, Steve Hill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Once his initial training was completed, he was transferred to Vietnam where he saw combat with the First Marine Aircraft Wing in Danang. Upon completion of that tour, he returned to the states to continue his career. Over the span of 20 years, he rose to the rank of Master Sergeant. Some of the highlights of his career were duty aboard the Amphibious Assault Ship, USS PELELIU, all three active Marine Corps Air Wings and two Marine Corps Divisions. His final assignment was in the Pentagon where he served as operations chief for Team 3, National Military Command Center. His primary duty then was for the strategic (nuclear) defense of the United States. He worked closely with the Reagan and Bush Administrations along with representatives from the CIA, NSA, FBI, and State Department.

Over his 20-year military career, he received more than 30 combat, service and personal decorations including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and two Navy Achievement Medals. Additionally, he was awarded five Expert rifle and seven Expert pistol marksmanship badges.

Hill is best known to Wytheville citizens by his Run For the Wall road name, “Hawgwash.” He has been a part of the Southern Route since its inception in 2001 and often returns to Wytheville after the Run is over for an extended visit in the area. He and his wife, Holly, live in Arizona and work in the waterless car wash industry.

The Town of Wytheville invites all citizens to attend the Wall of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony at the Wytheville Meeting Center.