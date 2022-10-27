Going nuts with a new cockamamie scheme

After the latest bombardment, I figured we could make the best of a worsening situation and go into the artisanal nut business, selling our unwanted bounty to people at upscale farmers markets willing to pay to “experience” the fruits of our labor.

We didn’t want these nuts. They were thrust upon us from two separate adjoining properties.

Walnuts fall at the northeastern property line we share with the nearby church, separated by a fence, a ditch, trees and an embankment pockmarked with groundhog holes.

Above the embankment is a soccer field. A couple of years ago, I contacted the preacher with a non-nut concern. I figured I would go right to the top, or as close to the top as I could go outside the Pearly Gates.

I told the preacher I had more than a dozen times bore witness to children going over the embankment chasing errant soccer balls, falling into groundhog holes or ripping their shins on saw briars. One of these little lambs would certainly suffer a serious injury one day.

If the church would consider a fence at the top, I would do all I could to help. He said he would take it to the deacons or whoever was in charge of holy fencing.

I never heard back. So, I was hesitant to bring up the northeastern nut situation – overhanging branches dropping hundreds into the yard and driveway, smashing the top of the metal carport like shotgun blasts – for fear of getting a reputation as a difficult neighbor in need of redemption.

On the southeastern side in the front yard, Chinese chestnuts rain down like carpet bombing.

These come from the property where the scary house was before the city condemned it, tore it down and hauled away the remnants, leaving an empty lot and a giant tree overhanging our property that produces falling pods covered with tiny razor-sharp punji sticks.

A couple of weeks ago, it appeared most of the nuts had fallen and it was time put on gloves, pull out shovels and rakes and try to make most of the property nut-free.

Then, inspiration struck.

“You know,” I told my darling companion. “We let these go to waste every year and we shouldn’t. Here the good Lord – or the church across the street and the people in charge of condemnation – blessed us with this overabundance of nuts, edible nuts. We, and in ‘we’ I mean ‘you,’ could make nut pies, nut butter, nut soup, whatever, and we could sell our artisanal nuts to people at upscale farmers markets who are willing to pay to ‘experience’ the fruits of our labor.”

That idea was met with enthusiastic indifference.

The first roadblock to my plan was freeing the nuts from their tough – and in the case of chestnuts, potentially painful – outer husks.

Once again, inspiration struck, a rarity for any 24-hour period.

“I’ll rake as many as I can into the driveway and street, then run over them in my truck – back forth until they are stripped to the bare nuts or the police come and then we harvest.”

Incredibly, to a degree, this worked. We gathered up a fair amount of walnuts and chestnuts.

“Now,” I said. “We need a catchy name for our endeavor, one that reflects our sustainable farming project and unique processing method to promote ourselves at upscale farmers markets. I’ve got it – Truck Nuts.”

“You’re too late on that one,” she said, “and it’s a totally different idiotic concept.”

“Fruit of the Road – You’ll Never Tire of These Street Treats.”

“We’ll consider that a maybe.”

“How about Scottz Nuttz?”

“I like it,” she said. “It works on a couple of different levels because many people think you are.”

Look for them soon at an upscale farmers market near you.