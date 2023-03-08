CLASSES & WORKSHOPS

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year’s class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

HIS SACRIFICE. Grace Christian Academy students will present the Easter play “His Sacrifice” on Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Freedom Tabernacle Ministries in Atkins.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

GOVERNMENT

FEDERAL ASSISTANCE. Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available to constituents in Smyth County on March 9 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Marion Town Council Chambers at 138 West Main St. In the event of inclement weather, traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If the county’s schools are closed, then the office hours will be closed. Call the Christiansburg office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

HAPPENINGS

WINTER MARKET. The Marion Farmers Market will host its next Winter Market on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CARSON PETERS & IRON MOUNTAIN. The bluegrass band Carson Peters & Iron Mountain will take the stage at downtown Marion’s Lincoln Theatre on March 18 at 7 p.m. Visit www.thelincoln.org/ for tickets or call 276-783-6092.

TROMBONE PROGRAM. The MacDowell Music Club will meet March 20 at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church on Main Street in Rural Retreat. Caden Dyer, Rural Retreat High School band director, will give a program of trombone selections. Everyone is welcome to the free program.

REAL HEROES. Theatre Bristol and River’s Way will join together to present “Real Heroes” on March 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the ARTspace, 506 State Street. “Real Heroes” is an original production by Dottie Havlik that features the gifts and talents of the River’s Way youth and young adults with differing abilities and Theatre Bristol actors. Tickets are $5 and are now on sale at www.TheatreBristol.org/tickets. Seating is general admission and for any special accommodations, call or email the theatre. Show information is also available online at www.TheatreBristol.org or by calling the message line at 423-212-3625.

MAPLE FESTIVAL. The annual Whitetop Mountain Maple Festival will take place Saturday, March 25, from 12-5 p.m. It will be held at the Mt. Rogers firehouse just off Hwy. 58 in Whitetop.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS WCC BOARD. The Wytheville Community College (WCC) Board will meet on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. for its regular session. The meeting will be held on WCC’s Wytheville campus at 1000 East Main Street in the Learning Resource Center in Smyth Hall. The meeting is open to the public. A sign-up sheet will be made available 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting for those persons interested in addressing the board.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.