3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $60,000

Nice 3 BR home that has been in the remodeling process! All new flooring throughout, new kitchen remodel with cabinets, countertops, backsplash, flooring, and new range/oven. New tile in the bathroom and new toilet at home ready to be installed. Full unfinished basement with many possibilities. Nice back deck on the home perfect for entertaining. Buy this home and finish it your way!

