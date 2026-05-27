Parks mark 90th anniversary May 27, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DCR is celebrating the 90th anniversary of Virginia State Parks in June, marking nine decades of conserving and stewarding the Commonwealth’s natural, scenic, cultural and historic resources. kAmt77@CED E@ 6DE23=:D9 2 DE2E6H:56 A2C< DJDE6> :? ':C8:?:2 H6C6 =65 3J E96 $E2E6 r@>>:DD:@? @? r@?D6CG2E:@? 2?5 #64C62E:@? :? E96 `ha_D] %96 4@>>:DD:@? 3C@F89E E@86E96C =6256CD H9@ F?56CDE@@5 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 AC@E64E:?8 ':C8:?:2’D ?2EFC2= C6D@FC46D] k^AmkAm%96:C 62C=J G:D:@? 7@C E96 A2C< DJDE6> 42>6 E@ 7CF:E:@? @? yF?6 `d[ `hbe[ H96? ':C8:?:2 @A6?65 D:I DE2E6 A2C<D D:>F=E2?6@FD=J] %@52J[ E96 A2C< DJDE6> 92D 8C@H? E@ cc A2C<D[ 2?5 E96 4@>>:DD:@?[ ?@H <?@H? 2D E96 s6A2CE>6?E @7 r@?D6CG2E:@? 2?5 #64C62E:@?[ :D 46=63C2E:?8 :ED `__E9 2??:G6CD2CJ] k^Am People are also reading… New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport Keesling tapped to serve as Marion Fire-EMS chief Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Baby dies after being left in hot car in Spotsylvania Grant puts Wythe in rare company kAm“':C8:?:2’D DE2E6 A2C<D 2C6 3F:=E @? E96 :562 E92E @FC ?2EFC2= 2?5 4F=EFC2= EC62DFC6D D9@F=5 36 AC@E64E65 2?5 2446DD:3=6 E@ 6G6CJ@?6[” D2:5 sr# s:C64E@C }:<<: #@G?6C] “pD H6 46=63C2E6 E96D6 >:=6DE@?6D[ H6 9@?@C E96 A6@A=6 H9@ :?:E:2E65 E9:D ;@FC?6J 2?5 C64@>>:E @FCD6=G6D E@ 6?DFC:?8 ':C8:?:2’D @FE5@@CD 4@?E:?F6 E@ :?DA:C6 2?5 D6CG6 7FEFC6 86?6C2E:@?D]” k^AmkAm%@ 9@?@C E96 2??:G6CD2CJ @7 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !2C<D[ E96 DJDE6> H:== 9@DE w:DE@CJ 2?5 rF=EFC6 (66<6?5 @? yF?6 `b 2?5 `c] %9:D DE2E6H:56 6G6?E 8:G6D G:D:E@CD E96 492?46 E@ 6IA=@C6 E96 A2C< DJDE6>VD =6824J E9C@F89 6?828:?8[ 72>:=J\7C:6?5=J AC@8C2>D 96=5 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9] k^Am kAmt249 A2CE:4:A2E:?8 A2C< H:== 9:89=:89E :ED F?:BF6 4F=EFC2= 96C:E286[ 9:DE@C:42= D:8?:7:42?46 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:E:6D E92E 96=A65 3F:=5 2?5 DFDE2:? :E] k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mtG6?ED E9C@F89@FE E96 H66<6?5 H:== :?4=F56i k^DEC@?8mk^AmkF=mk=:m#2?86C\=65 9:DE@CJ 9:<6D 2?5 E@FCD k^=:mk=:mtI9:3:ED 2?5 56>@?DEC2E:@?D D9@H42D:?8 EC25:E:@?2= D<:==D k^=:mk=:m$E@CJE6==:?8 D6DD:@?D[ 4F=EFC2= AC6D6?E2E:@?D 2?5 8F6DE DA62<6CD k^=:mk=:mx?E6C24E:G6 AC@8C2>D 7@C 49:=5C6? k^=:mk=:m~AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ =62C? 23@FE 9:DE@C:4 DECF4EFC6D[ 4@?D6CG2E:@? 677@CED 2?5 E96 6G@=FE:@? @7 E96 A2C< DJDE6> k^=:mk^F=m kAm“u@C h_ J62CD[ A6@A=6 7C@> 2== H2=<D @7 =:76 92G6 7@F?5 >62?:?8[ :?DA:C2E:@? 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 2E ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !2C<D[” D2:5 s2G6 r@==6EE[ 24E:?8 2DD:DE2?E 5:C64E@C @7 A2C< @A6C2E:@?D] “(6VC6 9@?@C65 E@ 42CCJ 7@CH2C5 2 =6824J E92E 92D AC@E64E65 2?5 D92A65 E96 @FE5@@C 6IA6C:6?46 :? ':C8:?:2 7@C 564256D]” k^Am kAm%@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE w:DE@CJ 2?5 rF=EFC6 (66<6?5 @C E@ 7:?5 2 DA64:2= 6G6?E ?62C J@F[ A=62D6 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEADi^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^DE2E6\A2C<D^9:DE@CJ\4F=EFC6\52J00jPP{G*K:4xP=(w)D4!qcr3Gfu@(x?(bAs~$E&g<HAq7+bz4*'6hf@Jg4?G%8t8c4?HJpK}3|xypx9Dg0?t$57;Gf$=)&v4c=cCJcB\afe;3:8SQm9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^DE2E6\A2C<D^9:DE@CJ\4F=EFC6\52Jk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion.