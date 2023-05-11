Baseball

Pulaski whips GW

Nick Golden went 4-for-4, including a double, leading the Cougars to a 15-5 road win over the Maroons.

Zach Dalton, Gabe Huff and Cole Alberts all have triples for Pulaski County, which scored 10 first inning runs.

T.J. Pulliam and Luke Jollay had doubles for George Wythe (7-8).

GW shuts out Tide

Luke Jollay struck out 11 batters over 6 1/3 innings and teamed with Colton Green to toss a three-hit shutout as the George Wythe Maroons blanked Mountain Empire District rival Galax 2-0.

Owen Repass hit a double for GW, while Austin Repass and Tandom Smith scored both of the Maroons’ runs in the fifth inning.

Green got the final two outs to record the save after taking over for Jollay on the bump.

Softball

Shockley shocks Galax

The softball team at Galax High School was in a state of shock and awe after dealing with Olivia Shockley of the George Wythe Maroons on Monday.

Shockley struck out six in pitching a three-hit shutout and also socked a first-inning grand slam as GW cruised to a 14-0 Mountain Empire District victory.

Andrea Pannell homered for the winners, while Jordan Cannoy, Samara Sheffey and Camille Wolfe each had two hits.

Lebanon secures Hogo title

Shelby Keys and Madison Hill hit home runs and Erin Rasnake struck nine from the circle as the Pioneers secured the Hogoheegee District regular- season championship at Rural Retreat with a 7-2 victory.

Morgan Varney had two hits for Lebanon. Keys hit a solo home run in the sixth and Hill had a two-run blast in the seventh.

Kailey Davidson had a double, single and scored a run for the Indians. Lacey Brown also had two hits and a run in the loss. Jenna Mutter struck out six in taking the loss in the circle.

College News

Horton heads to Colorado

E.J. Horton will be catching passes for Coach Prime at the University of Colorado.

The talented football player from Southwest Virginia found a new school far from home after entering the transfer portal.

Horton, who played his high school ball at George Wythe and Pulaski County, is among the influx of talent for dynamic first-year Colorado head coach Deion Sanders as he joins the Buffaloes after three seasons at Marshall University.

Horton had 16 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns during his tenure with the Thundering Herd. He caught a TD pass against Navy in 2021 and his other scoring haul came against Georgia Southern last season.

Smith steps down

Devin Smith (George Wythe) stepped down as Concord University’s head baseball coach on March 15. He was 4-11 at the time of his resignation and was in his first season leading the Mountain Lions.

Track

Hogoheegee District

At Patrick Henry

BOYS

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 176, Rural Retreat 125, Chilhowie 81, Lebanon 59, Holston 51, Northwood 14

Individual Winners

4x800 – Lebanon (Chafin, Musick, Taylor, Breeding), 9:18.66; 110 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 15.42; 100 – Hunter Vaught (RR), 11.48; 1,600 – Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie), 4:56.76; 4x100 – Rural Retreat (Hight, Hagerman, Umberger, Vaught), 44.97; 400 – Cam Goodspeed (PH), 54.85; 300 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 42.11; 800 – Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie), 2:13.61; 200 – Andy Lambert (Lebanon), 23.88; 3,200 – Caleb Holley (PH), 11:23.68; 4x400 – Chilhowie (Russell, Hubble, Lee, Stevenson), 3:56.10; Shot Put – Landon Steele (PH), 45-9 ¼; Long Jump – Austin Umberger (RR), 19-9 ½; High Jump – Hunter Vaught (RR), 5-4; Triple Jump – Bobby Cline (PH), 36-1 ½; Discus – Landon Steele (PH), 147-3; Pole Vault – Ben Hahn (PH), 8-6.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 208, Chilhowie 152, Rural Retreat 80, Holston 28, Lebanon 18, Northwood 1

Individual winners

4x800 – Patrick Henry (Woodward, Davenport, Cook, Laudie), 12:16.15; 100 Hurdles – Olivia Crigger (RR), 16.05; 100 – Diamond Miller (Chilhowie), 13.33; 1,600 – Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 6:11.81; 4x100 – Chilhowie (Green, Gilley, Atwell, Miller), 52.14; 400 – Audrey Gilley (Chilhowie), 1:06.14; 300 Hurdles – Avery Maiden (PH), 51.21; 800 – Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 2:36.74; 200 – Diamond Miller (Chilhowie), 27.91; 3,200 – Zoe Davenport (PH), 14:32.95; 4x400 Relay – Chilhowie (Gilley, Heath, Payan, Somervell), 4:30.33; High Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 4-10; Discus – Olivia Bailey (RR), 88-4; Long Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 16-10 ¼; Triple Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 35-0 ¼; Shot Put – Chya Goodspeed (PH), 29-7 ¼; Pole Vault – Avery Maiden (PH), 8-0