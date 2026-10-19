Capitol Commentary Capitol Commentary: Fighting for Coal US Rep. Morgan Griffith Oct 19, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save American coal requires fighters in its corner. In our corner of Virginia, I am proud to be in the ring to support a vital industry for communities in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District.kAmpD DF49[ x 92G6 DFAA@CE65 =68:D=2E:@? 2?5 D:8?65 >2?J =6EE6CD 2D @?6 @7 E96 4@\492:CD @7 E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D w@FD6 @7 #6AC6D6?E2E:G6D r@2= r2F4FD]k^AmkAm$@>6 @7 E9@D6 =6EE6CD 92G6 8@?6 E@ 6?4@FC286 E96 %CF>A p5>:?:DEC2E:@? E@ 36 288C6DD:G6 :? 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G@E6D C646?E=J E2<6? @? E96 7=@@C @7 E96 w@FD6 @7 #6AC6D6?E2E:G6D] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award “Community Champions” is a title that well describes a Chilhowie couple who has repeatedly but quietly given to their community. Earlier this …