One of the important missions of the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center is to provide educational programs to the communities it serves. One of these valuable programs is an upcoming celebration of Juneteenth.

On Monday, June 19, 2023 at 1:30pm on the front porch of the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center (410 E Franklin Street, Wytheville, VA 24382) the celebration will begin with a reenactment of Major General Granger’s Reading of General Order No. 3, the Freedom Order, which followed President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation delivered on January 1, 1863. The order will be read by Grant Gerlich, Director of the Town of Wytheville Museums. Followed by the sound of Freedom Drums. This will be performed by Drumbeat represented by Dr. Elston McLain of Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church of Pulaski, VA. There will be information sharing as well a sampling of celebratory Freedom Day foods.

Juneteenth, a portmanteau word combining the words June and nineteenth, is an annual celebration that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War. According to an updated May 1, 2023 New York Times article, Juneteenth began on June 19, 1865 about two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered his troops in Virginia at Appomattox Court House. On that day Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed enslaved African Americans the good news that the war had ended and that they were free. Sadly, this news was nearly two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation (January 1, 1963).

Interesting Juneteenth facts:

There were over 250,000 enslaved individuals in Texas who didn’t know they were free. They were freed on Juneteenth. It took time for the Union Army to occupy Texas after the war and free all these people that had already been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. The Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War did not end slavery in the United States. It was still legal to own slaves in two of the states that fought for the north. These two states were Delaware and Kentucky; slaves in these two states would not get their freedom until December 1865. This was over five months after Juneteenth. The state of Georgia ratified the 13th Amendment on December 6, 1865. This now gave the 13th Amendment enough states ratifying this change in the Constitution to make it part of the Constitution. Then on December 18th the Federal Government recognized the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution and it then became an American law for all states. Therefore, the states of Delaware and Kentucky were forced to free their slaves. Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence day. It is also called “Freedom Day.” Juneteenth is celebrated with BBQ beef, pork or chicken, collard greens, blackeye peas, also red food items such as red velvet cake, strawberry soda, hibiscus tea, and strawberry lemonade. These red food items symbolizes the sacrifice and bloodshed of those enslaved.

On June 18, 2021, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday. By signing this legislation into law, President Biden noted that this will “go down in history as one of the greatest honors of my presidency… It is a day that reminds us of our incredible capacity to heal, hope, and emerge from our darkest moments with purpose and resolve.” The Wytheville Training School Cultural Center’s Board and Staff encourages the community to observe this important day in our country’s history.