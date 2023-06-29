Happy Birthday wishes to: Sally Tibbs on July 1, Frances Harris on July 1, Heidi Lyall on July 5, Shawn Bowers on July 5, Debbie Cassell on July 5, Cody Bear on July 5, Abbie Irvin on July 5, E.J. Mills on July 5, Cynthia Blair on July 5, Alysia Jonas on July 5, Paula Simmerman on July 6, Monica Patton on July 6, Matthew Jones on July 6, Frank Williams on July 7, Aarin Bell on July 7, Randy Crockett on July 7, Rev. Clayton Farmer on July 7, A.J. Burkentine on July 7.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Matthew and Sara Miller on July 2, Jarrod and Rachel Dix on July 4.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Brandon Smith and the family of Roger Cline.

Speedwell Fire Department will have a Chicken BBQ Dinner on Sunday, July 2, 11 a.m. until gone. The menu is 1/2 chicken plain or BBQ, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert for $10 a plate. This is drive thru only.

Brock Hughes Medical Center's 5th Annual Jerry Hurt Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on August 18 with registration and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. For a 4 person team the cost is $280 and this includes a BBQ meal, alcoholic beverages and snacks. All are welcome to play, men, women, non-members, amateur or experienced at the Wytheville Golf Club. For more information you may contact Stacy Linkous at 276-223-0558, ext. 6 or slinkous@brockhughes.org, or www.brockhuges for online registration.

Downtown Wytheville will be having several events going on July 4, starting at 3 p.m. There will be all types of music, kid's parade, several food vendors and fireworks.

Carrington Place in Wytheville will have a Car/Tractor Show on Saturday, July 15, noon to 3 p.m. Terrible Taco 76 Food Truck will be there and drinks and baked goods. Residents will choose the winner.

There will be Benefit Carwash and Hot Dog Sale for Donnie Widner. Donnie has spent most of his life with fire and rescue and is now in need of funds. He is in stage 4 kidney failure and will have to have a kidney transplant. The carwash is by donation, hot dog $2, hot dog plate with 2 hot dogs, chips, drink and dessert for $5. This will be held on Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ivanhoe Fire Department. Donnie has given so much for so many people so come out and help give back to him and his family.

The Prom Project has been set up for students to get new or gently used prom wear at no cost to them. If you have any prom dresses or formal wear, men's suits, formal shoes or jewelry these can be dropped off at West End Methodist Church or Sunny Hills Church. Also, they need volunteers to help with this project. As each of you know going to prom can be very expensive and this is a way to help with that and take some burden off the parents.

Rural Retreat United Methodist Church is collecting new and gently used toys and clothes for children of all ages for their 2nd Annual Toy Drive for children in Speedwell and Rural Retreat. You can drop these off at Dr. Spraker's Office on Monday through Thursday or at the church Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You may call the church at 276-686-6429 for more information. I don't like to think about it, but you know Christmas will be here before you know it.

Wythe County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals at Speedwell Elementary School and Rural Retreat Elementary School will be July 14-28, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

The Speedwell First Baptist Church will have Homecoming on Sunday, August 6, at 11 a.m. The Alley's will be singing and lunch to follow.

The lineup for the Rural Retreat Heritage Day will be at noon The Riches, 1 p.m. Nate Montgomery, 2:15 From the Edge, 4 Lonesome Country, 6 Glen Shelton and Friends and 8:15 Electric Avenue.

Rural Retreat Youth League Pee Wee Football Camp, PK-2nd grade will be July 24-27 at the Rural Retreat High School football field, 6-8 p.m. The cost is $20 to be paid the first night of camp and this includes a camp T-shirt. Email Michelle McFarlane at mvaught8456@yahoo.com for information and to register. Signup dates are July 5, 12, 19, 20 and 26, 6-7 p.m. at the Rural Retreat Elementary School Pavilion. You can also sign up at Speedwell Elementary School on July 20, 6-7 p.m. JV/Varsity football is $50 and this includes a personalized jersey, JV/Varsity Cheerleading is $35, Flag Football and cheer for $25.

Asbury Church will have a Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4, at 7 p.m. at 6656 Cedar Springs Road in Speedwell. Hot dogs will be provided but bring a covered dish to share.

West End United Methodist Church will have an Ice Cream Supper on Saturday, July 22, 5-6:30 p.m. There will also be a silent basket auction.

Littreal Family Reunion will be held on Sunday, August 6, at the Rural Retreat Community Center. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will start between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish, dessert and a cold drink to share.

Would like to welcome Ami Scott to Speedwell Elementary School as the new principal. Hope you have a great year.

My Mom had a baby bear to cross her yard and go into the woods. I'm sure mama bear was close by. We have been seeing a lot of deer also. Be careful when outside to watch for all animals. When I was mowing Tuesday, I had an audience -- a black bear, turkeys, doe and fawn, snake and a groundhog.

The Wytheville Lion's Club Charity Carnival will be July 17-22, 7 p.m. You can buy advance tickets by going to Upcoming Events - Cole Shows Amusement Co. I always loved the carnival when I was growing up.

Prayer concerns are: Donnie Widner, Bo Testerman, Rick Stoneman, Yvonne Vanover, Eli Blevins, Pam Wynn, Donna Jonas, Clyde King Sr., Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Robbie Debord, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, Billy Bartleson, the flood and tornado victims, the mass shootings, the unsaved, all those that are sick, those in the war zones, all first responders, our country, the homeless, the economy, especially the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: Red for the blood shed in the name of freedom, for which we fought united. Blue for the oceans of time we have crossed, remaining the land of the free. White for the peace we wish to share, all men created equal. Stars to remember those who fought throughout the night, bravely for our land. Stripes to remind us of the lashings taken by the Prisoners of War. With a seal, in God We Trust we each are of many, in which we stand united in brotherhood. A symbol of pride, a salute to those who died in the fight, a blanket to cover us in times of need, waving high to show we are still here, undefeated. With honor, you are presented to the world. Have a wonderful 4th of July and God bless each of you.