Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The second principle given in Sir Robert Peel’s “General Instructions” to police officers is: “To recognize always that the power of the police to fulfil their functions and duties is dependent on public approval of their existence, actions and behavior, and on their ability to secure and maintain public respect.”

We already covered in the first principle, the “essence” of the police task being to prevent crime and disorder. From this point forward, we should consider the first principle an Aristotelian “final cause” – the ideal, for which the functions and forms culminate, and find their purpose. Working up the causal chain brings us perhaps to an “efficient cause” we see in the second principle – the influence exerted on the material. (I’ll later argue the “formal cause” and the “material cause” are found in principles three and seven, respectively).

I admit, the general cohesiveness of the nine principles, makes it difficult not to draw all the conclusions immediately; for this column we’ll try to hold off the interrelatedness, and simply focus on this principle in vacuum.

The second principle makes clear, the existence, and by extension the functions of the police, have a SINGLE substantial and instrumental origin – the willing approval and implicit respect of the public. Simply, the police exist because the public allows it to be so. (I suppose until recently, many of us never considered the public could, and in some limited ways has in several localities, in fact, dis-allowed the existence of the police).

This too, might give the modern mind a bit a pause. I think many imagine somehow the police have been imposed on society by the ambiguous and elusive but pervasive “they”, rather than by the definable and identifiable “we” of actual society. Perhaps, at another time we can discuss how “government” is not a transcendent body, but rather a collection of people – we know this but often don’t speak clearly about it. In Virginia, this power is specifically granted to elected officials (i.e. the public representatives by election) as: § 15.2-1701. Organization of police forces – “Any locality may, by ordinance, provide for the organization of its authorized police forces. Such forces shall include a chief of police, and such officers and other personnel as appropriate.”

The modern malaise aside, the basic reality is quite simple: In order to exist, police departments must make deliberate and intentional efforts to obtain and hold the approval and respect of the general public. This not only applies to the mere apparatus or structure of policing, but also our collective actions and behavior. Our inability to do so erodes the very foundation by which our existence depends.

Here is the lesson, taken prima facie, we can only conclude that IF the goal is to prevent crime and disorder, then the FIRST mission of the police is to foster approval and respect. That’s a bit of a Copernican Revolution!

The public doesn’t revolve around the police, quite the reverse. Let that sink in – in other words, the first-order principle of policing is not to “catch the bad guys,” but to cement our position as the “good guys”. Imagine if every time we buckled into the cruiser our first thought was along these lines – “Let’s go out find an opportunity to impact public perception in a positive way.” What a difference it might make. Imagine if we were to look for opportunities to do good as intently as we looked for traffic violations, for example – constantly scanning the field of view for an interactive opportunity with the public. An opportunity to impact your perception of our agency in a way which garners your approval and respect.

I submit the failure to do so, nationally, has been the first step on the slope we now seem to be racing down as a profession.

Locally, I hope ensure this is the principle which energizes our agency most pervasively.